Ambuehl PTA Silent Auction (1 of 2)

S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach





Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM





Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny

Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno

will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons

and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast

marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.





What is s’more better than that?!