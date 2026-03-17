Ambuehl PTA Silent Auction (1 of 2)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
You and a classmate can join Mrs. McManigal for lunch on a date of your choosing.
Starting bid
Ms. Johnson VIP Play Pass
Your child, along with 2 friends will have a 75 minute full access pass to our massive treasure trove of toys and tools. After school snacks and drinks provided.
Starting bid
S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach
Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM
Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny
Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno
will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons
and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast
marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.
What is s’more better than that?!
Starting bid
S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach
Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM
Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny
Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno
will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons
and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast
marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.
What is s’more better than that?!
Starting bid
S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach
Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM
Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny
Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno
will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons
and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast
marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.
What is s’more better than that?!
Starting bid
Art Party
Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.
Starting bid
Art Party
Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.
Starting bid
Lunch & Games
Join Ms. Rayburn and a friend for lunch featuring a burger, fries, and drink from In-N-Out, a choice of a sweet treat (for example, a cupcake or cookie), and the option to play a board game or select free-play toys with the teacher.
Starting bid
Chick-fil-A Lunch
Join Ms. Escarro and a friend for lunch featuring Chick-fil-A.
Starting bid
Lunch & Games
Join 4th grade teacher Ms. Fellows for a special lunch experience! Students will bring their own lunch to enjoy in her classroom, where Ms. Fellows will provide sweet treats. The experience wraps up with a fun game to make it a memorable time together.
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day
Come teach kindergarten and first grade for the day!
This will take place on a school day in May. This experience includes Starbucks in the morning and a full day of teaching, leading small groups, reading aloud, giving out SOAR tickets, leading calendar, and grading papers in Mrs. Cox's K/1 class. You can eat lunch with Mrs. Cox in the teacher's lounge. This experience is open to students in any class or grade level.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Paint Lesson
Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm
Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.
Starting bid
Building & Root Beer Floats
Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm
Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!
Starting bid
Building & Root Beer Floats
Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm
Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!
Starting bid
Building & Root Beer Floats
Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm
Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!