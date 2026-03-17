Ambuehl PTA
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Ambuehl PTA

About this event

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Ambuehl PTA Silent Auction (1 of 2)

Lunch with the Principal item
Lunch with the Principal
$20

Starting bid

You and a classmate can join Mrs. McManigal for lunch on a date of your choosing.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Johnson item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Johnson
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Johnson VIP Play Pass


Your child, along with 2 friends will have a 75 minute full access pass to our massive treasure trove of toys and tools. After school snacks and drinks provided.

Teacher Experience - Mrs. Devaney (A) item
Teacher Experience - Mrs. Devaney (A)
$20

Starting bid

S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach


Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM


Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny

Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno

will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons

and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast

marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.


What is s’more better than that?!

Teacher Experience - Mrs. Devaney (B) item
Teacher Experience - Mrs. Devaney (B)
$20

Starting bid

S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach


Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM


Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny

Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno

will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons

and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast

marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.


What is s’more better than that?!

Teacher Experience - Mrs. Russomanno item
Teacher Experience - Mrs. Russomanno
$20

Starting bid

S'mores & Volleyball at Doheny Beach


Tuesday, April 28th 3:30 - 5:00 PM


Put on your sunscreen, grab a towel, and head to Doheny

Beach for a fun beach volleyball experience. Mrs. Russomanno

will join Mrs. Devaney’s winners for beach volleyball lessons

and games. Then, we will build a bonfire together and roast

marshmallows to make delicious s’mores.


What is s’more better than that?!

Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (A) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (A)
$20

Starting bid

Art Party


Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (B) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (B)
$20

Starting bid

Art Party


Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Rayburn item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Rayburn
$20

Starting bid

Lunch & Games


Join Ms. Rayburn and a friend for lunch featuring a burger, fries, and drink from In-N-Out, a choice of a sweet treat (for example, a cupcake or cookie), and the option to play a board game or select free-play toys with the teacher.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Escarro item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Escarro
$20

Starting bid

Chick-fil-A Lunch


Join Ms. Escarro and a friend for lunch featuring Chick-fil-A.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Fellows item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Fellows
$20

Starting bid

Lunch & Games


Join 4th grade teacher Ms. Fellows for a special lunch experience! Students will bring their own lunch to enjoy in her classroom, where Ms. Fellows will provide sweet treats. The experience wraps up with a fun game to make it a memorable time together.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Cox item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Cox
$20

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day


Come teach kindergarten and first grade for the day!  

This will take place on a school day in May.  This experience includes Starbucks in the morning and a full day of teaching, leading small groups, reading aloud, giving out SOAR tickets, leading calendar, and grading papers in Mrs. Cox's K/1 class.  You can eat lunch with Mrs. Cox in the teacher's lounge.  This experience is open to students in any class or grade level.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Blaser (A) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Blaser (A)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Blaser (B) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Blaser (B)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Fransz-Myers (A) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Fransz-Myers (A)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Fransz-Myers (B) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Fransz-Myers (B)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Mrs. Mathis (A) item
Teacher Experience - Mrs. Mathis (A)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Mrs. Mathis (B) item
Teacher Experience - Mrs. Mathis (B)
$20

Starting bid

Paint Lesson


Tuesday, May 12th 1-2pm


Enjoy a creative and relaxing painting experience, perfect for all skill levels. The winner will receive a one hour guided, step‑by‑step painting session along with a snack & drink after school. All painting supplies are provided, including paints, brushes, and canvas, making this a fun and stress‑free artistic outing from start to finish.

Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (A) item
Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (A)
$20

Starting bid

Building & Root Beer Floats


Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm


Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!

Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (B) item
Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (B)
$20

Starting bid

Building & Root Beer Floats


Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm


Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!

Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (C) item
Teacher Experience - Mr. Coon (C)
$20

Starting bid

Building & Root Beer Floats


Tuesday, April 28th 1-3pm


Join Mr. Coon for an afternoon of fun featuring woodworking and classic root beer floats. This year, each winner will create and take home their very own handcrafted birdhouse!

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