Needville PTA

Hosted by

Needville PTA

About this event

PTA Banquet

16319 TX-36

Needville, TX 77461, USA

Student Honoree
Free

This ticket is for the student honoree only. Students---Make sure your parent did not order a ticket for you as you will only get one meal.

Needville ISD Administration/Staff, Invited PTA Member
Free

This ticket is for all non-student invited individuals - Needville ISD staff, PTA board members and committee chairs, Needville ISD Administration

Parent/Guest Meal Ticket
$15

This ticket is for the purchase of a Mexican dinner plate for any parent or guest attending the PTA banquet

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