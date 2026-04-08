About this event
This ticket is for the student honoree only. Students---Make sure your parent did not order a ticket for you as you will only get one meal.
This ticket is for all non-student invited individuals - Needville ISD staff, PTA board members and committee chairs, Needville ISD Administration
This ticket is for the purchase of a Mexican dinner plate for any parent or guest attending the PTA banquet
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!