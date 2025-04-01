Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc
Earhart Elementary PTA's Innovation Fund Online Auction
NEW- Item #25-408: 2 Passes to the Exploratorium
$50
Starting bid
The Exploratorium is a museum of science, technology, and arts in San Francisco, California. Founded by physicist and educator Frank Oppenheimer in 1969, the museum was originally located in the Palace of Fine Arts and was relocated in 2013 to Piers 15 and 17 on San Francisco's waterfront. A $60-$80 value.
NEW Item #25-407: 4 Trip Passes for Sacramento Southern Rail
$75
Starting bid
All Aboard For Family Fun
Take a ride along the river on a vintage train.
Join a 45 minute, 6 mile round trip from Old Sacramento Waterfront along the Sacramento River in our fleet of historic railroad cars. Experience travel as it was over 100 years ago, learn about the history of railroading in California and the American West as you enjoy quality time with your family. $100 value
NEW - Item #25-608: Facial at Lovely Brows & Skin
$120
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an invigorating facial, courtesy of Earhart Parent, Michelle Pandolfo, owner of one of Alameda's premiere beauty salons, Lovely Brows and Skin!
NEW - Item #25-406 2 Tickets to MOMA SF
$40
Starting bid
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the United States and a thriving cultural center for the Bay Area. Our remarkable collection of painting, sculpture, photography, architecture, design, and media arts, is housed in an LEED Gold-certified building designed by the global architects Snøhetta and Mario Botta. In addition to their seven gallery floors, SFMOMA offers 45,000 square feet of free, art-filled public space open to all. Purchase this item for your chance to experience it all! A $60 value
NEW - Item #25-105: Ruby's Tumbling One Month Class Pass
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-month class pass to Ruby’s Tumbling. Ruby’s Tumbling is a family run business in Alameda, CA. They teach tumbling and gymnastics programs in a fun and friendly atmosphere for children between the ages of one and nine years old. Choose any class, 1 class per week. Valued at $100
NEW - Item #25-106: Family Paddle Pass with Gaia Guides
$50
Starting bid
At Gaia Guides, formerly known as Adventures 4 Kidz, they embrace the spirit of Gaia, the ancient Greek goddess of Earth, symbolizing the interconnectedness of all living things. As a small, women-owned business with deep roots in Alameda’s South Shore community, they are dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love for the environment through immersive, eco-friendly outdoor adventures. This item gets you access to one of their family paddle nights, valued at $80 for two adults
Item #25-001: Dine and Meet the Chefs at Che Fico in SF
$250
Starting bid
The food at Che Fico focuses on Italian cuisine through the lens of California. Their food translates a vision of Northern California as its own region in Italy, and speaks to the chefs’ connection to the region, and love for Italian culinary practices.
Earhart’s very own David Nayfeld is co-owner and Executive Chef at this beautiful Bay Area restaurant. The restaurant itself inhabits a building with over 100 years of history in San Francisco and was originally built as a stable after the great fire in 1906 and before our takeover of the space, an auto body shop. A complete overhaul of the building was necessary to bring it up to date. The space was further brought to life by the vibrant interior design of Jon de la Cruz and his firm DLC-ID and has since garnered multiple awards. When you win/purchase this item, you will get the chance to enjoy a $250 gift card and an opportunity to meet the chefs. Explore their menus here: https://www.chefico.com/menus
Item # 25-003: Dining at Nopa in San Francisco
$100
Starting bid
Nopa opened their doors in 2006 with a simple mission—build a community gathering place and serve honest food made from local, seasonal ingredients, pour great wine and cocktails, and be of service. Their menu has changes daily with ingredients sourced locally from bay area Farmers’ Markets and nearby food purveyors. They serve generous portions, offer a diverse wine list, and craft thoughtful, straightforward cocktails.
When you win/purchase this item, you’ll receive a $100 gift card to this beautiful SF restaurant.
Item # 25-008: Signed Cookbook, Zahav at Home
$30
Starting bid
Award-winning chefs and bestselling authors of the James Beard Award–winning Zahav, Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook invite you to cook the way they do at home, with 125 new recipes for simple and achievable meals.
Zahav Home is a truly intimate affair—an invitation right into Mike's and Steve's home kitchens, with recipes tried and tested by them and their families. The 125 all-new recipes in this book include robust salads, abundant vegetables, hearty soups, easy lunches, and weeknight meals that taste as if they took hours to make. There are Sunday dinners, unforgettable desserts, and more.
When you win/purchase this item, you will receive this cookbook signed by Michael Solomonov.
Item # 25-009: Semifreddi’s Bakery Tour
$50
Starting bid
Channel your inner 3rd grader with a personalized version of Earhart’s 3rd grade field trip- a tour of Semifreddi’s bakery facility on bay farm!
When you win/purchase this item, you’ll get the opportunity to tour the bakery, get a glimpse of where all of the delicious bread-baking action takes place, AND take home some freshly baked goodies!
Item # 25-010: Alameda Brewing Co Flight Tasting & Sovenirs
$40
Starting bid
Quench your thirst at one of Alameda’s own premier breweries. Located on Park Street in downtown Alameda, Alameda Brewing Company offers a wide selection of beers brewed in-house.
When you win/purchase this item, you will receive a free beer tasting flight, an Alameda Brewing Company metal Growler (to take home your favorite!) and a T-shirt.
Item # 25-012A: Golden Ticket #1
$100
Starting bid
If you like BBQ and you live in Alameda, you’ve undoubtedly heard about and seen the line at Fikscue– an Indo-Tex Craft Barbeque Restaurant, serving halal Texas barbecue with Indonesian fusion dishes. Fikscue has been Voted top 50 in the US by the New York Times and Texas Monthly, and top 14 of Best New Restaurants in the US by EATER! With this “Golden Ticket” Fikscue will let you skip the LONG line and go right up to the counter to order your delicious BBQ!
Item # 25-013: Deluxe Charcuterie Box from Mosley Cafe
$75
Starting bid
Designed to feed 4-6 people, this deluxe charcuterie box will turn any friendly gathering into a true party. Mosley’s Cafe, a relaxed waterfront cafe serving coffee, baked goods, and healthy fare with vegetarian options, has generously donated this charcuterie box, valued at $100. It looks delicious!
Item # 25-102A: 2 Day Passes (and Socks) to Swing and Wings
$30
Starting bid
Swings and Wings, owned and operated by one of our own Earhart families, provides a sensory-rich inclusive space especially designed to encourage skill development through sensory play. $40 value
These day passes get you all day access to the Swings and Wings play space during their open play hours.
Item # 25-103: 2 hours of SUP Rental at Sea Trek in Alameda
$60
Starting bid
Embrace Bay Area living and get out on the water! This item gets you 2 hours of Stand Up Paddleboarding. 1 person for 2 hours or 2 people for 1 hour. Your rental includes everything you need to get on the water safely: a stand up paddleboard, paddle, and a life jacket. You can also use their splash jackets and neoprene layers to help stay warm. Learn more about Sea Trek here. $70 value
Item # 25-104: 6-month membership to Crunch Fitness
$100
Starting bid
Get in shape with this 6-month membership to Crunch Fitness in Alameda. Located at South Shore Shopping Center, Crunch Fitness is filled with the best strength and cardio equipment in the industry - all the essentials you need for a great workout. $150 value
Item # 25-201B Pack of 5 Premium Reserved Tickets
$100
Starting bid
If you or your children are baseball fans, this is the auction item for you! The Oakland Ballers are a baseball team in the Pioneer League and home games will be at Raimondi Park in Oakland. This is your chance to experience the Ballers in style. These flex-tickets can be redeemed throughout the season for eligible games.
Item # 25-201E Pack of 4 Premium Reserved Tickets
$80
Starting bid
If you or your children are baseball fans, this is the auction item for you! The Oakland Ballers are a baseball team in the Pioneer League and home games will be at Raimondi Park in Oakland. This is your chance to experience the Ballers in style. These flex-tickets can be redeemed throughout the season for eligible games.
Item # 25-201F Pack of 3 Premium Reserved Tickets
$60
Starting bid
If you or your children are baseball fans, this is the auction item for you! The Oakland Ballers are a baseball team in the Pioneer League and home games will be at Raimondi Park in Oakland. This is your chance to experience the Ballers in style. These flex-tickets can be redeemed throughout the season for eligible games.
Item # 25-401: Family Day Pass to the Oakland Zoo
$100
Starting bid
When you purchase this item, you will receive a Family Day Pass to the Oakland Zoo which includes free admission for two adults and two children (age 2 - 14) and free parking for one vehicle.
Item # 25-402: Two Passes to the San Francisco Zoo
$80
Starting bid
The mission of San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is to connect all people with wildlife, inspire caring for nature and advance conservation action. Open 365 days a year, San Francisco Zoo is home to more than 2,000 exotic, endangered, and rescued animals in 100 acres of majestic and peaceful gardens located directly on the Pacific Coast.
This item gets you two passes to use any time!
Item # 25-403: Family Day Pass to the USS Hornet Museum
$50
Starting bid
Come aboard and learn about this great ship’s legacy from World War II through the Vietnam War and culminating with the recovery of the Apollo 11 and 12 astronauts, the first two sets of astronauts to walk on the Moon. This item gets you a Family Day Pass to the Museum, valued at $60.
Item # 25-404: 3 month Family Pass to CuriOdyssey
$125
Starting bid
CuriOdyssey is a science museum and zoo in San Mateo, California containing animals and interactive science exhibits. CuriOdyssey is home to nearly 100 rescued animals, most native to California, that cannot survive in the wild.
Item # 25-405: 4 tickets to the Museum of Craft and Design i
$30
Starting bid
Four tickets, valued at $40, to this San Francisco gallery Gallery showcasing a variety of contemporary craft & design work with monthly events & a gift shop.
Tickets can be used for 4 adults or children over the age of 12. All children under 12 are free.
Item # 25-302: Earhart Student Art - Blur of Emotion
$20
Starting bid
This pastel created by Aimee of Ms. Struble’s 3rd grade class is a framed 6 ¾” by 4 ¾” beauty.
Item # 25-305: Earhart Student Art - Let’s Roll
$80
Starting bid
This painting is a Ms. Wells’ 1st grade creation inspired by Jackson Pollock. It measures 33 ¾” by 27 ¾”
Item # 25-309: Earhart Student Art - Soar
$25
Starting bid
This 12” by 12” piece was created using dot paint markers by Asher of Ms. Wells’ 1st grade class.
Item # 25-310: Earhart Student Art - Upside Down World
$25
Starting bid
This 12” by 12” piece was created using dot paint markers by Hannah of Ms. Strubles’ 3rd grade class.
Item # 25-312a: Earhart Student Art - Our Class - Dazo
$100
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by each of Earhart’s four Kindergarten classes, made with watercolor and ink they are Alameda maps featuring Kindergarten student fingerprints
Item # 25-312b: Earhart Student Art - Our Class - Textor
$100
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by each of Earhart’s four Kindergarten classes, made with watercolor and ink they are Alameda maps featuring Kindergarten student fingerprints
Item # 25-312c: Earhart Student Art - Our Class - McCracken
$100
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by each of Earhart’s four Kindergarten classes, made with watercolor and ink they are Alameda maps featuring Kindergarten student fingerprints
Item # 25-312d: Earhart Student Art - Our Class - Patterson
$100
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by each of Earhart’s four Kindergarten classes, made with watercolor and ink they are Alameda maps featuring Kindergarten student fingerprints
Item # 25-318a: Earhart Student Art- Cup 1
$20
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. Use as decorative cups/vases/pots. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-318b: Earhart Student Art- Cup 2
$20
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. Use as decorative cups/vases/pots. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-318c: Earhart Student Art- Cup 3
$20
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. Use as decorative cups/vases/pots. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-319a: Earhart Student Art - Bowl 1
$30
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. These bowls are perfect for jewelry/keys, etc. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-319b: Earhart Student Art - Bowl 2
$30
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. These bowls are perfect for jewelry/keys, etc. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-319c: Earhart Student Art - Bowl 3
$30
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. These bowls are perfect for jewelry/keys, etc. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-319d: Earhart Student Art - Bowl 4
$30
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. These bowls are perfect for jewelry/keys, etc. They are NOT food safe.
Item # 25-319e: Earhart Student Art - Bowl 5
$30
Starting bid
These pieces were completed by 3rd graders and are inspired by Japanese Kintsugi, the art of celebrating an objects’ history and character by embracing its imperfections. These bowls are perfect for jewelry/keys, etc. They are NOT food safe.
Item #25-502: Teacher Time with Ms. Bliss
$50
Starting bid
Beginning right after school, your child and a friend can come to Ms. Bliss’ classroom and do an art project, have popcorn and watch a movie, or do something else that your child thinks would be fun. Available Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 3:10 until 4:30.
All materials will be provided and a snack as well.
This item, brought to you by Earhart Parent and Associate Director of LEAP Math and Reading, Jack Liu, is a great opportunity to support your child. Valued at $170, these tutoring sessions will help get your child on the path to success. Learn more about LEAP here.
Item #25-602: One week of AEF Summer Camp
$200
Starting bid
Purchase this item and receive a certificate for your choice of any AEF Summer Camp offering! AEF Summer Camps offer small camp sizes with teachers who are experts in their fields. Students learn skills, are engaged, active, and have fun! Topics range from robotics to finance to Golf and Basketball. AEF has something for every child!
Item #25-603: Signed Copy of Brilliance Beyond Borders
$30
Starting bid
Brilliance Beyond Borders: Remarkable Women Leaders Share the Power of Immigrace Based on her personal experience and the stories of trailblazing women from around the world and in diverse industries, author Chinwe Esimai shares five indispensable traits that make an ocean of difference between immigrants who live as mere shadows of their truest potential and those who find purpose and fulfillment. Chinwe Esimai is a multiple award-winning lawyer, trailblazing corporate executive, author, and speaker. Originally from South Africa, Chinwe is President & CEO of Scepter3 Global Advisors, and was former Chief Compliance Officer at Citi Bank. Get your very own signed copy!
Item #25-604: Signed Copy of Killing It
$30
Starting bid
Killing It: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Keeping Your Head Without Losing Your Heart
The former CEO of Clif Bar, Rebbl, Co-founder & former CEO of Plum Organics, a mom and serial entrepreneur offers insights about launching and growing a business while maintaining a fulfilled life in this practical guide filled with hard-won advice culled from the author’s own sometimes dark, raw experiences. Get your very own signed copy!
Item #25-607: $50 Gift Card to Mommy’s Trading Post
$40
Starting bid
Donated by Earhart Parent, Becky Middleton, co-owner of Mommy’s Trading Post, which features new and gently used maternity, nursing, and children’s clothes as well as all the baby gear you’ll need for a new arrival!
