Earhart Elementary PTA's Innovation Fund Online Auction

The food at Che Fico focuses on Italian cuisine through the lens of California. Their food translates a vision of Northern California as its own region in Italy, and speaks to the chefs’ connection to the region, and love for Italian culinary practices. Earhart’s very own David Nayfeld is co-owner and Executive Chef at this beautiful Bay Area restaurant. The restaurant itself inhabits a building with over 100 years of history in San Francisco and was originally built as a stable after the great fire in 1906 and before our takeover of the space, an auto body shop. A complete overhaul of the building was necessary to bring it up to date. The space was further brought to life by the vibrant interior design of Jon de la Cruz and his firm DLC-ID and has since garnered multiple awards. When you win/purchase this item, you will get the chance to enjoy a $250 gift card and an opportunity to meet the chefs. Explore their menus here: https://www.chefico.com/menus

