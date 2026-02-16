Hosted by

Virginia Congress Of Parents And Teachers

PTA Coffee Fundraiser

Eagles Roast (Ground)
$15

Savory and cocoa tasting notes.

Eagles Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Savory and cocoa tasting notes.

The Lake- Dark Roast (Ground)
$15

Tranquil blend of toasty cocoa nibs, orange, and molasses.

The Lake- Dark Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Tranquil blend of toasty cocoa nibs, orange, and molasses.

Honduras- Medium Roast (Ground)
$15

Made with 100% Fair Trade Organic beans. Chocolate, nutty, and a little sweetness.

Honduras- Medium Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Made with 100% Fair Trade Organic beans. Chocolate, nutty, and a little sweetness.

Costa Rica- Medium Roast (Ground)
$15

Spices and toasted marshmallow tasting notes with a mild acidity. Makes a nice espresso!

Cost Rica- Medium Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Spices and toasted marshmallow tasting notes with a mild acidity. Makes a nice espresso!

Mexican MWP Decaf- Medium Roast (Ground)
$15

Mexican Organic Free Trade Mountain Water Process Decaf. Smooth nutty notes but does not have the typical aftertaste of decaf coffee

Mexican MWP Decaf- Medium Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Mexican Organic Free Trade Mountain Water Process Decaf. Smooth nutty notes but does not have the typical aftertaste of decaf coffee

Morning Smiles- Light Roast (Ground)
$15

Highest level of caffeine. Hints of chocolate covered nuts and fruits.

Morning Smiles- Light Roast (Whole Bean)
$15

Highest level of caffeine. Hints of chocolate covered nuts and fruits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!