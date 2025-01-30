📣 Meadowlark 2025 Silent Auction

Get ready for the ultimate hangout—basketball, pizza, and a whole lot of fun! The winning bidder and four friends will join Mr. Caldwell for a private game on the court, where you can show off your skills, challenge each other, and maybe even take on Mr. Caldwell himself! After working up an appetite, enjoy a delicious pizza feast together. It’s the perfect mix of competition, laughs, and great food—don’t miss your shot at this unforgettable experience! ⛹️♂️🔥
🔥 Dodge & Dine with Mr. Caldwell! 🍕
$20
Starting bid
🎓 AP for a Day – Lead, Learn & Lunch! 🍕
$20
Starting bid
Step into the shoes of Mrs. Grubb and experience a day as Meadowlark’s Assistant Principal! From making important decisions to getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs, this is your chance to see what it takes to lead.
As part of your VIP experience, you’ll also get to invite four friends to join you for a pizza lunch, making your day even more unforgettable!
🎟 A unique opportunity for one lucky student—don’t miss out!
ALL GRADES!
🎮 Ultimate Nintendo Switch Bundle! 🎮
$50
Starting bid
Level up your gaming with this epic Nintendo Switch package! Get ready to dive into hours of fun with a Nintendo Switch, a Mario Mask, the action-packed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a $20 Nintendo gift card to enhance your gaming experience. Whether you’re racing through tracks or exploring new worlds, this bundle has everything you need for endless entertainment!
FMV: $370 – The ultimate treat for any gamer!
🌴 Escape to Paradise at St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua
$400
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate Caribbean getaway at the renowned St. James’s Club & Villas, where families, couples, and friends have been making unforgettable memories for years. 🌊Escape to paradise at the stunning family friendly St. James’s Club & Villas! Enjoy ten nights of all-inclusive bliss with gourmet dining, water sports, live entertainment, and breathtaking beaches. Explore Antigua’s rich history, vibrant coral reefs, and the serene beauty of Barbuda.
This package includes three rooms for up to ten nights of double occupancy.
Disclosures: Winner covers airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 plus tax/service per person, per night. A $25 per person, per night surcharge applies for stays from Dec 21–Jan 3 and Feb 1–24.
Bid now for the ultimate Caribbean escape! https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/st-jamess-club-villas/
🌴 FMV: up to $3,600 ($1,200 per room).
🎈 Soar to New Heights – A Hot Air Balloon Date for Two! 🎈
$250
Starting bid
Looking for an unforgettable adventure? Drift above the breathtaking Front Range with Fair Winds Hot Air Balloon Flights! This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes a 1-1.5 hour flight just after sunrise, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Colorado landscape. A perfect date or adventure with a friend!
🌅 What’s Included:
✨ A magical hot air balloon ride for two adults
✨ Personalized Flight Certificate & photo keepsake
✨ A champagne toast to celebrate after your flight
✨ Souvenirs – T-shirt, balloon pin, and a special gift bag
🛫 Important Details:
📍 Flights depart from our Boulder-area launch site at 6:00 AM
📆 Season runs May – November, with flights operating seven days a week
⏳ Total adventure time: 3.5 – 4 hours
🎟️ Gift certificate valid for TWO YEARS
Ready to check this bucket-list experience off your list? Don’t miss your chance to float among the clouds with someone special! FMV: $798
📲 Visit HotAirBalloonRidesColorado.com for more details!
🎬🍿 Epic Alamo Drafthouse Movie Night!
$75
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate cinematic experience with this epic Alamo Drafthouse package! Enjoy 8 admission tickets to catch your favorite films on the big screen, complete with 8 free popcorn vouchers for the perfect movie snack. 🍿 Show off your film buff status with 2 Alamo Drafthouse t-shirts, and sip in style with an exclusive Alamo pint glass. Sit back, relax, and let the movie magic begin! 🎬
FMV $270
✈️ Exclusive United 737 Simulator Session for 4 ✈️
$150
Starting bid
Buckle up for an unparalleled aviation experience with a United Airlines pilot at the controls! 🛫 You and up to three guests will step into a state-of-the-art Boeing 737 flight simulator, the same high-tech training equipment used by real pilots. For two adrenaline-pumping hours, you’ll take the captain’s seat, execute takeoffs and landings, and feel the thrill of commanding a commercial jet—all under the guidance of a professional United pilot. This elite, behind-the-scenes experience is an aviation lover’s dream and a rare opportunity to fly like the pros. Secure your spot and take to the virtual skies! 🛫
FMV: $500
🛩️ A Once-in-a-Lifetime Front Range Discovery Flight! ⛰️
$75
Starting bid
Take to the skies for an unforgettable aerial adventure over the breathtaking Front Range! The winner will enjoy a one-hour discovery flight, you’ll depart from Erie Airport and experience the thrill of flying like never before. With a certified pilot at your side, you’ll get a hands-on introduction to aviation, stunning mountain views, and the pure exhilaration of being airborne. Your flight will be scheduled on a beautiful, clear day, ensuring the best possible experience. Don’t miss this chance to soar—bid now and make your flying dreams a reality! 🛩️⛰️✨
FMV: $200 Donated by Angela Tarry
🔐🍦 Sweet Treat & Escape Room Adventure!
$70
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate mix of fun and flavor! Gather five friends for a thrilling 6-person escape room adventure at Ten Letters on Briggs, where you'll solve puzzles, crack codes, and race against the clock to break free! After your daring escape, celebrate with a sweet treat at Cowabunga Ice Cream—enjoy a $20 gift card, two free Mini Moos, a Cowabunga t-shirt, and a fun ice cream bowl to savor your victory at home.
FMV: $250 🔑🍨
🎨 Private Art Class (4 Adults) with Jillian Jensen! 🖌️
$75
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with a private art class for 4 adults at Jillian Jensen Creative & Events in Longmont! Choose from a variety of workshops, including laser crafts and handbuilt pottery in the CREATE series. Jillian is so lovely and fun, you are sure to have the BEST time!
Disclosures: Flexible evening scheduling (Monday–Friday). Expires March 1, 2026. Class is for 4 adults, must work with Jillian Jensen Creative directly to schedule. 🎨 🖌️Donated by Jillian Jensen!
FMV: $180
🔐 Escape the Ordinary! Ultimate Fun in Longmont! 🍕
$75
Starting bid
Escape the ordinary and dive into an action-packed adventure! 🍕 Enjoy $50 to Urban Fields Pizza & Market, where fresh, local ingredients bring a unique twist to grandma’s classics. 🕵️ Test your wits with a 4-ticket experience at Atlas Escape Rooms, then keep the excitement going with $50 to Winner’s Circle, where games and great vibes await. 🎯Bid now for a night of fun, food, and unforgettable memories!
FMV: $240
🐯 Summer Adventure! 4 Passes to the Denver Zoo & DMNS 🦖
$65
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of nature and science! This package includes 4 admission passes to BOTH the 🐯 Denver Zoo and 🦖 Denver Museum of Nature & Science Museum—a perfect family day out filled with animals, exhibits, and hands-on learning. Plus bubbles, chalk, and few extra goodies to pump up the summer fun!
Disclosures: ZOO- Ticket promo code has a one-time use and should be redeemed by only who is intended to receive these from your event. DNSM- Valid for general admission into the Museum only, does not include surcharged temporary exhibits, IMAX, or Planetarium. All 4 Entries must be used at time of certificate redemption. EXPIRATION DATE: 02/04/27
FMV: $205
🦎 Hands-On Nature! 4 Passes to My Nature Lab 🐍
$15
Starting bid
This gift basket comes with 4 passes to My Nature Lab and a fun gummy creature kit! Get up close and personal with reptiles, amphibians, and more at 🐍 My Nature Lab in Lafayette! Perfect for curious minds of all ages, these passes let you explore the fascinating world of wildlife with expert educators.
Disclosures: Vouchers are valid for 1 individual day
pass. Redeemable once.
FMV: $80
🎭 A Star is Born! 1 Free Class Sess. at Crimson Chalice 🎭
$125
Starting bid
Unleash your inner performer with a free theater class session at Crimson Chalice Theater Academy! Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned actor, this class is perfect for building confidence, creativity, and stage presence.
FMV: $350
📚Young Explorers Camp for Two + Adventure Book Bundle!
$80
Starting bid
🎨📚Let your little artists and inventors unleash their creativity at Young Explorers on Briggs Street! This one-day summer camp for TWO kiddos is packed with hands-on fun, colorful crafts, and imaginative play. It’s the perfect way to spark inspiration and make summer memories! 🎨📚
FMV: $220
Usborne Books donated by Diana Carty
🏕 Summer Fun! Two One-Week Sessions at RMDC ☀️
$400
Starting bid
☀️Give your child an unforgettable summer with two one-week sessions at Rocky Mountain Day Camp! Packed with exciting activities, outdoor adventures, and new friendships, this camp is the perfect way to make lifelong memories.
Disclosures: All paperwork and procedures for attending camp must be completed upon registration. Any other discounts or incentives do not apply. Sessions are subject to availability. This certificate is for Summer 2025 only and CANNOT be applied to current registrations.
FMV: $1150
🏀 1 Week of Camp 6/23-27th w/ Coach K of Got Game Sports🏈
$150
Starting bid
Give your child the ultimate sports camp experience with a one-week session at Got Game Sports at Fireside Elementary in Louisville! Led by Coach Korey Kalman, this camp is designed to build skills, confidence, and a love for the game in a fun and supportive environment.
Disclosures: Only the week of 6/23-/6/27 9:30am-3:30pm, new campers only!
FMV: $435
🏆 Skyhawks 1 Week Summer Camp Experience! ☀️
$40
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of fun, fitness, and skill-building with a FREE week-long Skyhawks summer camp! With a variety of sports to choose from, expert coaching, and an engaging environment, your little athlete will have an unforgettable summer adventure.
This certificate is valid for one week-long Skyhawks camp in Colorado during Summer 2025 (valued up to $190). Let the games begin—bid now and secure an incredible sports experience for your child! 🏀⚽🏈🎾 expires May 1, 2025.
🏆 4 Week Supertots Summer Preschool Program! ☀️
$10
Starting bid
Give your little one a head start in sports and active play with a FREE 4 week SuperTots Summer Preschool Program! Designed for young athletes, this program fosters coordination, teamwork, and confidence in a fun and engaging environment.
This certificate is valid for one week of SuperTots preschool program in Colorado during Summer 2025 (valued up to $75). Let the fun begin—bid now and give your child an exciting introduction to sports! 🏀⚽🏈🎾 expires May 1, 2025.
Got a thrill-seeker at home? This 10-pass punchcard to Snobahn’s skatepark and trampoline park is your golden ticket to epic air, sick tricks, and endless fun! Whether they’re shredding the ramps or catching some serious bounce, this is the perfect way to keep the energy high and the boredom low.
FMV: $200
🏔️ Mountain Getaway at YMCA of the Rockies!
$90
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains with a 2-night lodge stay at YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch! Breathe in the fresh alpine air, explore endless outdoor adventures, and experience the magic of a family-friendly camp retreat. To make your getaway even sweeter, you’ll also receive a travel cooler and s’mores supplies—because no mountain escape is complete without a little campfire fun!
Disclosures: Valid for a 2-night lodge room stay at Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch. Based on availability; cannot be upgraded or exchanged for cash. Expires: 5/5/26
FMV: $280 🌲🔥
💇🏽♀️ Kid's Cut and Care Package at Pigtails & Crewcuts
$25
Starting bid
Get your kiddo looking sharp with a free haircut, plus a bundle of goodies to keep their hair looking great all season! This package includes Fairy Tales hair care products, pomade, a cute beanie baby, a stylish bow, and an adorable brush—everything they need for a fresh start to spring!
FMV: $85 – Donated by Deann Ferrone
🧁 The Ultimate Cupcake Diaries Collection – 34-Book Set! 📚
$75
Starting bid
Calling all young readers and cupcake enthusiasts! 🧁This sweet collection of 34 books from the beloved Cupcake Diaries series is filled with friendship, fun, and delicious adventures. 📚Join Katie, Mia, Emma, and Alexis as they navigate the ups and downs of middle school, baking, and big dreams. 🧁These engaging and relatable stories are perfect for ages 8 and up, blending lighthearted humor with meaningful life lessons. Each book is sprinkled with baking fun, teamwork, and the power of friendship, making it a delightful read from start to finish. A perfect addition to any young reader’s bookshelf or classroom library!
Generously donated by Emerson Moran (6th grade)—a true book lover sharing the joy of reading! FMV: $250
🧶🐷🐓🍐 16 Handmade Amigurumi Best Buddies!🧶✨
$70
Starting bid
Take home a one-of-a-kind, hand-crocheted Amigurumi Best Buddies! These adorable, soft, and cuddly creations are lovingly crafted, making them the perfect gift or keepsake. Each piece takes 1–3 hours to create, ensuring a unique, high-quality treasure made with care. Whether for a child, a collector, or someone who loves handmade charm, these special stuffies are sure to bring joy!
💖 Bid now to bring home a cuddly, handcrafted companion! 💖
Donated and handmade by Gretchen Brinza!
FMV: $240
🎀 Disney Lovers Swag Basket! 🎀
$50
Starting bid
Calling all Disney fans! This magical swag basket is packed with Mickey-inspired goodies that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Inside, you’ll find a Mickey pencil pouch, a Mickey cross-stitch, a leather Mickey notebook, two autograph books for your next Disney adventure, Baublebar Minnie earrings, a Mickey cheese board set, and a few other adorable treats!
FMV: $150 – A must-have for any Disney lover!
Donated by: Holly Charles
🦄 Ultimate Unicorn Dream Package! 🦄
$20
Starting bid
Bring the magic home with this unicorn-themed bundle that’s sure to delight! You’ll receive a giant stuffed Unicornasus, the You Don't Want a Unicorn book for a fun read, and adorable unicorn lights to brighten up any room. This enchanting set is perfect for unicorn lovers of all ages!
FMV: $85 – A magical treat that’s impossible to resist!
Donated by Anonymous
🐉 Dragon Lover’s Dream Bundle! 🐉
$20
Starting bid
Unleash the magic with this epic dragon-themed package! Cuddle up with a giant stuffed dragon, dive into a fun read with Dragons Are the Worst, and explore the world of dragons and mythical creatures with a Scratch and Sketch Dragons and Mythical Creatures book. 🐉Perfect for dragon fans ready for an adventure!
FMV: $80 – A mythical bundle that’s sure to ignite imagination!
🍻 Brew Your Own Beer with Garrett Moran! 🍻
$75
Starting bid
Ever wanted to try your hand at brewing? Now’s your chance! Join Garrett Moran in his awesome home brewery for a fun-filled, hands-on beer-making experience. Choose your favorite brew, roll up your sleeves, and dive into the craft of homebrewing—all while enjoying great company and good vibes!
🎉 What’s Included:
🍺 Brew your favorite beer from scratch
🏡 Behind-the-scenes look at a homebrewer’s setup
😂 Plenty of laughs—Garrett’s a hobby brewer, not a pro, but he sure knows how to have a good time!
🍾 Take home your delicious creation in 20 oz bottles
Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast or just curious about the process, this laid-back, one-of-a-kind experience is the perfect way to learn, sip, and savor! 🍻
FMV: $250
🎨✨ Exclusive Paint Night with the Art Teachers! 🎨✨
$100
Starting bid
Calling all creative kids! 🎨 Join Ms. Maddox & Ms. Hampton for a one-of-a-kind private paint night just for you and five friends! Choose your favorite painting, and they’ll guide you step by step as you bring your masterpiece to life. Each artist will receive a 16x20 canvas and acrylic paints, plus plenty of music, snacks, and fun to keep the creativity flowing. This exclusive after-school experience is the perfect chance to paint, create, and make unforgettable memories with your crew! Art Teachers will arrange the activity with the winner. FMV: $400 🎨✨
🌊"Celestial Shore" Painting + 4 tix to Denver Art Museum 🎨
$140
Starting bid
Transport yourself to a dreamlike coastal world with Andy Harmon’s stunning original painting, "Celestial Shore." Created in Nederland, CO, this 22x28 oil painting captures an otherworldly beach where the waves kiss the mountains and colors come alive. PLUS, enjoy a real-world art adventure with four tickets to the Denver Art Museum! The perfect package for any art lover.
🎨 FMV: $450
🚗 Give Your Car the VIP Treatment! 6 mo. of Car Washes✨
$80
Starting bid
Your ride deserves to shine! ✨🚗 Enjoy 6 months of unlimited premium washes at Breeze Thru Car Wash, keeping your car fresh, clean, and looking it's best. Use your pass at all 15 locations and enjoy: unlimited air fresheners, unlimited dash wipes, and get exclusive discounts on interior services. Keep your car spotless and smelling amazing—bid now for the ultimate car care package!** 🚿✨
FMV: $222
🏎 Start Your Engines! NASCAR Family 4-Pack 🚦
$25
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of NASCAR with a family 4-pack for any event at Colorado National Speedway between May 3 - Oct 4, 2025. 🏎 Feel the roar of the engines and enjoy an electrifying day at the track! Bonus of a medium and large race car themed tees and some hot wheels for the kiddos!🚦
Disclosures: Redeem at Colorado National Speedway between May 3 - Oct 4, 2025. Presentat main ticket booth or CNS Beer Garden Gate. Not valid for Monster Truck or Colorado Drift Races.
FMV: $125
Elevate your wellness journey with this ultimate mind-body rejuvenation package! Secure Very Important Runner (VIR) entry to the 2025 BOLDERBoulder 10K, including a Short Sleeve Race Package, race day timing bib, and snack bag. Enhance your strength and flexibility with 1 month of unlimited yoga at Yoga Six, then recover and refresh with a luxurious "Restore Day Package" at Restore Hyper Wellness in Erie.
🏅 Train, race, and recover like a champion—bid now for the ultimate self-care experience!
📢 BOLDERBoulder entry must be redeemed online by May 9, 2025.
FMV: $425
🐾 7 Nights at Sit Means Sit + a Pawsome Puppy Basket 🦴
$125
Starting bid
Your pup deserves a vacation too! Treat them to 7 nights of top-tier boarding at Sit Means Sit, where they'll be pampered and well cared for while you enjoy peace of mind. PLUS, they’ll come home with a pup-approved bundle of tasty treats, fun toys, a lint roller (because fur happens), and even Febreze to keep things fresh. Happy dog, happy home!
FMV: $415
🎃🍂 Autumn Adventure at Anderson Farms!🍂🎃
$60
Starting bid
Embrace the magic of fall with 4 admissions to Anderson Farms’ 2025 Fall Festival—plus 4 medium pumpkins to take home! Get lost in the iconic corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkin, and enjoy festive fun for all ages. To top it off, this package includes pumpkin carving tools, insulated wine glasses, and supplies for cozy hot toddies—the perfect way to celebrate in the fall!
📢 *Valid for timed entry during the 2025 Fall Festival. Excludes Terror in the Corn, special events, and pay-to-experience activities.*
🍁 Bid now for an unforgettable autumn experience!🍁
FMV:180
🚴♂️ Ride Along for Two! Bike with an Officer – Erie PD 🚓
$50
Starting bid
"🚴♂️ FMV: N/A 🚓
Experience Erie like never before with a guided bike ride for two alongside an Erie Police Department officer! Learn about community policing, ask questions, and enjoy a fun, interactive ride with those who keep our town safe. A unique experience for cycling and community enthusiasts alike!
Disclosures: 2 students maximum. Email your winner's certificate to Courtney Slama [email protected] to schedule your ride!
"🚴♂️ FMV: N/A 🚓
🏡 Plan Your Perfect Space & Responsibly Recycle the Rest! ♻
$50
Starting bid
🏡1-Hour Organizational Consultation ($200 Value) + $100 Gift Certificate to Resource Central.♻️
Ready to refresh your home or workspace? Enjoy a 1-hour consultation with Sarah Strong of A Little Less for spatial planning and receive a $100 gift certificate to Resource Central’s Materials Reuse program! Revamp your space while staying eco-friendly.
Disclosures: A Little Less-Expires 3/31/26, Resource Central- Redeem it in person at 6400 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, CO, during checkout; this certificate is valid for in-store purchases only and cannot be used online.
FMV: $300
PK AM (** Ms Amelia) Breakfast and Games!🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲
This spring, ECE will be hosting a fun-filled morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will have the chance to enjoy a delicious breakfast and some friendly competition with games.
Details: One student and a friend, Ms. Amelia AM huddle
PK PM (** Amelia) Breakfast and Games!🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲
This spring, ECE will be hosting a fun-filled morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will have the chance to enjoy a delicious breakfast and some friendly competition with games.
Details: One student and a friend, Ms. Amelia AM huddle
PK AM (Ina) Breakfast and Games!🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲
This spring, ECE will be hosting a fun-filled morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will have the chance to enjoy a delicious breakfast and some friendly competition with games.
Details: One student and a friend, Ina AM huddle
PK PM (Ina) Breakfast and Games!🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲
This spring, ECE will be hosting a fun-filled morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will have the chance to enjoy a delicious breakfast and some friendly competition with games.
Details: One student and a friend, Ina PM huddle
Kinder- Ms. Star's Breakfast & Games! 🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲 This spring, Ms. Star will be hosting a morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will enjoy a delicious breakfast followed by fun, interactive games with Ms. Star. Details: One student and a friend from her huddle.
Come join the fun and kick off the day with Ms. Star! 💛
Kinder- Ms. King's Breakfast & Games! 🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲 This spring, Ms. King will be hosting a morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will enjoy a delicious breakfast followed by fun, interactive games with Ms. King. Details: One student and a friend from her huddle.
Come join the fun and kick off the day with Ms. King! 💛
Kinder- Ms. Jamison's Breakfast & Games! 🍳🎲
$5
Starting bid
1 Winner + 1 Friend! 🍳🎲 This spring, Ms. Jamison will be hosting a morning of breakfast and games! The winner and a pal will enjoy a delicious breakfast followed by fun, interactive games with Ms. Jamison. Details: One student and a friend from her huddle.
Come join the fun and kick off the day with Ms. Jamison! 💛
