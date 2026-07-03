Sussex PTA Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $10
This single adult membership is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.
Valid until June 30
Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $15
This family membership (2 adults) is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.
Valid until June 30
Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $30.
This business membership is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 -June 30, 2027. We post about your business monthly on our social media page and via communications will all PTA members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!