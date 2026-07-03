Offered by

Pta Maryland Congress Of Parent And Teachers Inc

About the memberships

Sussex PTA Membership

Available until Aug 31
PTA Membership - 1 Adult
$6

Valid until June 30

Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $10

This single adult membership is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.

Available until Aug 31
PTA Family Membership (2 Adults)
$11

Valid until June 30

Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $15

This family membership (2 adults) is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.

Available until Aug 31
Business Membership
$25

Valid until June 30

Early-Bird Membership until 8/31. Price will increase to $30.

This business membership is valid for one PTA fiscal year from July 1, 2026 -June 30, 2027. We post about your business monthly on our social media page and via communications will all PTA members.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!