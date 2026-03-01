PTA of PS 175's Vacation Auctions

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Family Friendly Resort

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)