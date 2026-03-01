PTA of PS 175 City Island School

Hosted by

PTA of PS 175 City Island School

About this event

Sales closed

PTA of PS 175's Vacation Auctions

Pick-up location

200 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464, USA

St. James Club & Villas in Antigua - Family Friendly item
St. James Club & Villas in Antigua - Family Friendly
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Family Friendly Resort

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua - Resort for ages 16+ item
Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua - Resort for ages 16+
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

Galley Bay Resort in Antigua - Adults Only item
Galley Bay Resort in Antigua - Adults Only
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

The Verandah in Antigua - Resort for ages 16+ item
The Verandah in Antigua - Resort for ages 16+
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua - Adults Only item
Hammock Cove Resort in Antigua - Adults Only
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

The Club Barbados - Resort for ages 16+ item
The Club Barbados - Resort for ages 16+
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

Panama - Los Establos Boutique Resort item
Panama - Los Establos Boutique Resort
$50

Starting bid

**ONLY WINNING BIDS WILL BE CHARGED-- CREDIT CARD INPUT ONLY TO RESERVE BID**

Receive a Certificate from Elite Island Resorts.

Each Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 – $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure)

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