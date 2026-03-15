PTA Donation + Membership

About the memberships
Valid until July 1
Supports school programs, community events, and communication tools that keep families connected.
Valid until July 1
Helps fund student enrichment, PTA events, and resources that benefit the whole school.
Valid until July 1
Provides additional support for field trips, assemblies, and student activities.
Valid until July 1
Helps sustain major programs, family events, and classroom support throughout the year.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!