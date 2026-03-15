Ocean View Elementary PTA

Offered by

Ocean View Elementary PTA

About the memberships

PTA Donation + Membership

1 Student
$150

Valid until July 1

Supports school programs, community events, and communication tools that keep families connected.

2 Students
$300

Valid until July 1

Helps fund student enrichment, PTA events, and resources that benefit the whole school.

3 Students
$450

Valid until July 1

Provides additional support for field trips, assemblies, and student activities.

4 Students
$600

Valid until July 1

Helps sustain major programs, family events, and classroom support throughout the year.

Add a donation for Ocean View Elementary PTA

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