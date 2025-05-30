PTA Raffle June 2025

Select qty of tickets to enter for each raffle basket. # entries below must match total # tickets purchased above in Step 1.
Fitness Enthusiast (exp 5/1/26)
Free
* Gift Certificate to Energy Fitness for 1 Month Membership * 2 Personal Training Sessions * Energy Fitness Merch including backpack, tumbler, cozy, 2 resistance bands & cooling towel (generously donated by Energy Fitness)
Beach Basket for Her
Free
* Salty Hat * Hydro Flask * Sand Cloud Beach Towel * Novel "The Boyfriend" by Freida McFadden * Sun Bum Hair Mask * Sun Bum Sunscreen * Nice Melons Whipped Boob Polish (generously donated by the Lambo Family)
NERF Car
Free
* NERF Battle Racer Car, up to 120 pounds, ages 4 and up (generously donated by the Richardson Family)
Day at Splish Splash (exp 9/1/25)
Free
* 2 Tickets to Splish Splash * 2 Beach Towels * 2 LA Fitness Shaker Sports Bottles * Beach Tote (generously donated by Splish Splash, LA Fitness & the Richardson Family)
$50 Gift Certificate to Top Golf (exp 9/30/25)
Free
* $50 Gift Certificate to Top Golf (generously donated by Top Golf)
Starbucks Basket
Free
* $100 Starbucks Gift Card * 1 Bag Pike Place Roast Coffee * 1 Bag Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee * 2 Tumblers * 2 Madeleine Cakes * 2 Biscotti (generously donated by Starbucks)
Dorney Park & 4th of July (for 2025)
Free
* 2 Tickets to Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom for 2025 Season *4th of July Banner * Stars Pitcher with Set of Plastic Cups * Blue Solo Cups, 4 Packages Flag Napkins * Red Shot Glasses * Flag Decorations (generously donated by Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom & the Richardson Family)
2 Tickets to Red Bulls Home Game (for 2025 season)
Free
* 2 Lower-Level Tickets for NY Red Bulls Soccer Tickets, Must be used during 2025 season (generously donated by NY Red Bulls)
Ice Cream Sundae
Free
* $30 ShopRite Gift Card * All the Toppings & Sauces for Sundae Buffet * Cones * Bowls * Ice-Cream Themed Cups & Spoons (generously donated by ShopRite & the Rella Family)
Soccer Superstar, ages 2-8 (exp 12/31/25)
Free
* Gift Certificate for 1 Season of Soccer Shots * Includes Registration Fee & Jersey * Soccer Shots Merchandise including inflatable soccer ball, size medium t-shirt, drawstring backpack, hat, scarf & throw blanket (generously donated by Soccer Shots of Central Suffolk)
LI Ducks (for 2025 season)
Free
* 4 Tickets for Game during 2025 Season * Signed Baseball (generously donated by LI Ducks)
2 Tickets to Six Flags or Wild Safari (for 2025 season)
Free
* 2 Single-Day Tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure OR Wild Safari, Must be used during 2025 season (generously donated by Six Flags & Wild Safari)
Trader Joe's Snacks
Free
* Organic iced Oatmeal Bars * Very Berry Granola ) Celebration Cake Pretzels * Almond Windmill Cookies * Sparkling Pink Lemonade * Moose Munch Caramel Popcorn with Nuts (generously donated by Trader Joe's)
Cedar Beach Night (exp June 2026)
Free
* Gift Certificate to for Jersey Mike's Family Box of Sandwiches * Bottle of Wine * Set of Washable Solo Cups * Yeti 10oz Low Ball * Hurley Oversized Outdoor Mat (generously donated by Jersey Mike's, Little Barrel Cellar, Ace Hardware & the Rella Family)
Pasta Night
Free
* Rufino Tuscan Red Blend Wine * Dinner Items including penne pasta, parmesan cheese & quatro formaggi italian pasta sauce * Accompaniments including garlic & herb breadsticks, manzanilla olives, fire roasted red peppers * Premium Italian Ingredients including olive oil & strawberry flavored rose wine vinegar * A Sweet Treat lady fingers (generously donated by ShopRite & the Krieger Family)
2 Tickets to Adventureland (exp 9/1/25)
Free
* 2 Tickets to Adventureland (generously donated by Adventureland)
Beauty Basket (exp 11/1/25)
Free
* Gift Cert for Blowout by Alexis Allure Beauty Studio * Makeup Items including blush, lipstick, eyeshadow & lipliner * Hair Care Items including strengthening shampoo, conditioner, hair masque, bonnet, headband & hairties (generously donated by Alexis Allure Beauty Studio)
SORRY! Kitchen's Closed
Free
* SORRY! Board Game * Gift Cards for 2 Meals at Chipotle * Gift Cards for 4 Entrees, 2 Desserts & 1 Appetizer Platter from Chick-Fil-A (generously donated by Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A & the Rella Family)
Pool Day
Free
* $40 Gift Cards to Pacific Tanning * Pool Float * 2 Oversized Towels * 25oz Shaker Sports Bottle * Cozy * Drawstring Backpack * Skin Hydrator (generously donated by Pacific Tanning & the Rella Family)
2 Passes to July 19 Jazz Fest at Tilles Center
Free
* 2 All-Access Day Passes to Jazz Performances Amid the Gardens & Buildings at Tilles Center * Does NOT include evening performances (generously donated by Tilles Center & Catholic Health)
Picnic Treats
Free
* Svedka Cosmopolitan * Williams Sonoma Cookbook "Small Plates * Trader Joe's Pita Bite Crackers * Trader Joe's Eggplant Garlic Spread (generously donated by Trader Joe's & the Krieger Family)
Summer Shade
Free
* Beige Patio Umbrella * Heavy Duty Steel Base (generously donated by Home Depot)
Girly Goodies (exp 8/30/25)
Free
* 3 Gift Certificates each for 1 Month of Dance Classes at LI Academy of Dance (1 class per week) * Pop Style Bracelet Maker * Wireless Karaoke Microphone & Speaker * Cookbook of 175 Cake Pop Recipes (generously donated by LI Academy of Dance, the Richardson Family & the Krieger family)
