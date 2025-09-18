Luxford Elementary PTA

Luxford Elementary PTA

PTA Sponsorship

Magenta Sponsor
$500

Receive LARGE logo/company name on a vinyl banner to be displayed at all events and field trips. Receive thank you and logo/company name on PTA website, Facebook page, emails, and flyers. You may also have opportunities to set up a table for your business at events to interact with our school community.

Purple Sponsor
$250

Receive SMALL logo/company name on a vinyl banner to be displayed at all events and field trips. Receive thank you and logo/company name on PTA website, Facebook page, emails, and flyers.

Aqua Sponsor
$100

Receive thank you and logo/company name on PTA website, Facebook page, emails, and event flyer.

Green Sponsor
$50

Receive thank you and logo/company name on event flyer.

