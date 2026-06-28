PTA Volunteer Opt Out Program

About this event
This option allows your family to opt out of the three (3) volunteer shifts requested of every family during the school year. By selecting this option, you will not be asked to volunteer at this year’s Car Raffle, Fisherman 5K, Craft Fair, or Easter Monday Gift Auction.
This option allows your family to opt out of the car raffle volunteer shift requested of every family at Saint Peter School. By selecting this option, you will not be asked to volunteer at this year’s Car Raffle or you may pay this if you missed your car raffle shift.
The opt-out fee is based on the approximate average amount raised through the efforts of a volunteer during one shift at the three major fundraising events in which each family is asked to participate.
This option allows your family to opt out of the Fisherman 5k / Craft Fair volunteer shift requested of every family at Saint Peter School. By selecting this option, you will not be asked to volunteer at this year’s Fisherman 5k / Craft Fair or you may pay this if you missed your Fisherman 5k / Craft Fair shift.
The opt-out fee is based on the approximate average amount raised through the efforts of a volunteer during one shift at the three major fundraising events in which each family is asked to participate.
This option allows your family to opt out of the Easter Monday Gift Auction volunteer shift requested of every family at Saint Peter School. By selecting this option, you will not be asked to volunteer at this year’s Easter Monday Gift Auction or you may pay this if you missed your Easter Monday Gift Auction shift.
The opt-out fee is based on the approximate average amount raised through the efforts of a volunteer during one shift at the three major fundraising events in which each family is asked to participate.
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