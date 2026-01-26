Riverbend Patriots

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Riverbend Patriots

About this event

(PTAP) Patriot Transportation Assistance Program - Ride Tokens

Circle Dr

Alton, IL 62002, USA

PTAP Participant Token
$35

PTAP Ride Tokens provide enrolled participants with reliable transportation for essential appointments, errands, and services. Each token covers one ride through PTAP’s transportation partners.

Eligibility: Riders must be actively enrolled in casework and have a current RFA on file.
RFA link: https://riverbend-patriots-connect.base44.app/assistancerequest

PTAP Sponsorship Token
$35

Sponsor Tokens help provide transportation for veterans, first responders, and families who cannot afford rides. Sponsored tokens go directly into the PTAP Assistance Pool and are distributed based on need.

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