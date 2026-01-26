(PTAP) Patriot Transportation Assistance Program - Ride Tokens

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About this event
PTAP Ride Tokens provide enrolled participants with reliable transportation for essential appointments, errands, and services. Each token covers one ride through PTAP’s transportation partners.
Eligibility: Riders must be actively enrolled in casework and have a current RFA on file.
RFA link: https://riverbend-patriots-connect.base44.app/assistancerequest
Sponsor Tokens help provide transportation for veterans, first responders, and families who cannot afford rides. Sponsored tokens go directly into the PTAP Assistance Pool and are distributed based on need.
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