PTC 2026 Silent Auction

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Gather the family around for a night of family fun! Crisp a pizza on the NordicWare pizza pans, pack snacks in the snackle box and settle in for some friendly competition with Candy Land, Trouble, Yahtzee, & Uno included. Things getting too heated? Cool off with some ice cream! A set of 6 glass dessert bowls are also included. This basket, generously donated by our 6th grade families!
Starting bid
Pack up the snacks and head outside! This basket is full of items for hours of outdoor entertainment including; ring toss, ladder toss game set with its own carrying case, a football.
Rounding out the items are bubbles and chalk for the budding artist in the group. This basket was generously donated by our 3rd grade families!
Starting bid
This basket has everything you need to feel pampered and refreshed, in the comfort of your own home. Shower steamers fill your bathroom with a calming lavender scent.
A jade roller & gua sha set along with eye patches illuminate your face, finishing it off with a lip gloss set.
Repair and soften your hands with moisturizing hand treatment gloves before polishing your nails with one of three colors to choose from.
Finally, pack it all away in chenille labeled carrying cases and you're ready to go! Items were generously donated by 5th grade families.
Starting bid
It's a great time to purge the items in the car, accumulating all winter long! The basket includes everything you need for a Spring reset for your vehicle. There is a long duster to reach all the way to the front of the dashboard. A windshield washer tool on a long poll to clean the windows, a multipack of Armor All wipes.
To help keep the car clean, there is a 2-pack of trash cans with liner bags; vomit bags for unfortunate accidents, and headrest hooks to help keep things organized.
Because safety should never be ignored, the basket includes a 3-pack of resqme, the emergency keychain car escape tool; a 2-pack of tire pressure gauges; a keychain multi-tool; and a first aid kit for any bumps and bruises experienced during summer adventures. Thank you to our 2nd grade families for donating these items!
Starting bid
What is a better way to start the day than with pancakes, hot of the griddle, for the kids and fresh coffee for the adults??
This basket includes an electric griddle; spatula to flip your pancakes; coffee & coffee mugs; pancake mix; and syrup to top it all off!
Everything you need to fuel your family before heading to the pool this summer, all in one!
Starting bid
Spring is in the air! It's a great time to let the fresh air in and get the dirt out. This basket will set you up to make your house sparkle and shine.
There is a broom & dust pan set to pick up crumbs, cobweb & duster set with an extension pole to get all the corners.
A fabric shaver, 3-pack of Miss Mouth's stain remover spray and Chom Chom reusable lint and hair roller to refresh fabrics.
Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets, 6-pack Scrub Mommy sponges, 4-pack Mrs. Meyer's all purchase cleaning spray; and 12-pack microfiber cleaning clothes to renew your kitchen!
Includes a generous voucher for $250 in carpet cleaning services from our friends at K + A Restoration. They would love to help complete your spring cleaning!
Have a larger project, no problem! The $250 voucher can be applied towards any carpet cleaning service total.
Please note: offer expires 12/31/2026
Thank you to our 1st grade families for donating these items.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the grill-master in your life is right here!
There is a Cuisinart 13-piece grill tool set with carrying case; grill basket to easily grill/roast vegetables & more; Spice Lab grilling seasoning set; and premium meat chopper to prepare tasty meals!
Finally, serve everything in the included serving tray with locking clear lid. Perfect for sharing delicious meals with family & friends all summer long!
Thank you to our 4th grade families for donating these items!
Starting bid
Calling all chefs; this basket is full items every kitchen can use.
Prepare your favorite dishes with an olive oil sprayer, 10-piece utensil set, premium meat chopper, set of 2 kitchen shears & stainless steel magnetic measuring spoon set.
Try out your barista skills with a double whisk milk frother!
Serve it up in the divided serving tray with lid!
Finally, clean up with a 4-pack of Scrub Mommy sponges.
Thank you to our kindergarten families for donating these items!
Starting bid
With this basket, you are ready for an easy date night, an afternoon at the ball field, or even a concert at Ravinia!
The basket top turns into a table, with a place to keep your shatterproof wine glasses secure.
A large, moisture-resistant, red & white checkered picnic blanket keeps you comfortable.
Three bottles of wine and place settings for two are also included which conviently store within the insulated picnic basket.
Starting bid
Grab your friend and enjoy a party for up to 10 kids at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park in St. Charles!
2732 E Main Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Starting bid
Enjoy all the museum has to offer with admission for FOUR to the Museum of Science & Industry + the Dupage Children's Museum!
Basket includes:
4 passes to the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
4 passes to DuPage Children's Museum
National Geographic Tyrannosaurus Dig Kit
National Geographic Ancient Egypt Dig Kit
National Geographic Magnetic Putty
Starting bid
Ever wonder what Mr. Krause might look like with a greenish hue??? Need a way to celebrate the end of the school year?? Generally curious what it would be like to pour slime over a principal?? Our own Mr. Krause has volunteered to be slimed by the highest bidder!!
Basket includes:
Certificate to slime Mr. Krause
Elmer's Fluffy Slime Kit
Elmer's Stretch 'N Create Kit
Elmer's Kaleidoscope Slime Kit
Compound Kings Fluffy Cloudz Scented Slime (12 colors)
Compound Kings Stretchy Strings
Starting bid
Enjoy an Italian feast and the songs of Sinatra at Club Arcada Speakeasy & Restaurant in St. Charles
Please note: Offer expires 12/30/2026
Starting bid
This Santa's Village bundle includes 4 admission tickets to Santa's Village Amusement & Water Park AND 2 open skate admission tickets to the newly renovated Polar Dome Ice Arena, in East Dundee.
Please note: Santa's Village offer expires 11/1/2026 & Polar Dome offer expires 12/31/2026
In addition, need the kids to get their wiggles out? Open Gym at Bartlett Gymnastics is a great way to do it! This bundle includes a Bartlett Gymnastics t-shirt along with 4 passes to Open Gym!
Please note: open gym passes expire 4/1/2027
Bundle includes:
4 Santa's Village Amusement & Water Park Admission Passes
2 open skate admission tickets to the Polar Dome Ice Arena in East Dundee
4 passes to open gym at Bartlett Gymnastics
Starting bid
Need your carpets and/or rugs cleaned and refreshed after a long winter? Look no further! Our friends at K + A Restoration would love to help with $250 worth of carpet cleaning services.
Have a larger project, no problem! The $250 voucher can be applied towards any carpet cleaning service total.
Please note: offer expires 12/31/2026
Kit includes:
Carpet cleaning voucher ($250, details above)
$30 PetSmart Gift Card
Dog Toys (2)
Dog Treats
Waste Bags & Dispenser
Lint Rollers
Dog Themed Mug
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch, dinner, or a late night snack at Anyways Pub & Restaurant followed by everything you need to enjoy a movie night at home!
Includes:
$40 Gift Card to Anyways Restaurant & Pub
$30 Netflix Gift Card
Popcorn Air Popper, Popcorn & Movie Candy Favorites
Starting bid
Our friends at Dave & Busters have put together a fabulous package including 4x 60 minute unlimited game cards plus other prizes for the family to enjoy!
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