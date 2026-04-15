PTC 2026 Silent Auction

This basket has everything you need to feel pampered and refreshed, in the comfort of your own home. Shower steamers fill your bathroom with a calming lavender scent.





A jade roller & gua sha set along with eye patches illuminate your face, finishing it off with a lip gloss set.





Repair and soften your hands with moisturizing hand treatment gloves before polishing your nails with one of three colors to choose from.





Finally, pack it all away in chenille labeled carrying cases and you're ready to go! Items were generously donated by 5th grade families.