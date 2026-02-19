PTCO - Carnival Raffle Baskets

About this raffle
PLEASE NOTE WHICH BASKETS YOU WANT YOUR TICKETS IN!
A basket full of Lincoln Leopard gear!
Kansas City Chiefs Basket
K-S-U WILDCATS!
Rock Chalk JAYHAWK. GO KU!
Everything you need for a family game night at home!
Ready. Set. Action!
Perfect basket to treat yourself!
Bookworms Unite!
Spring is in the air! A basket for outside fun!
A "Barrel of Fun" with all the items for tasty lemonade!
Enjoy 4 tasty mini pies!
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