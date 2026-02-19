Hosted by

Lincoln Parent Teacher Community Organization

About this raffle

PTCO - Carnival Raffle Baskets

5 TICKET BUNDLE
$20
This includes 5 tickets

PLEASE NOTE WHICH BASKETS YOU WANT YOUR TICKETS IN!

LEOPARD BASKET
$5

A basket full of Lincoln Leopard gear!

CHIEFS BASKET
$5

Kansas City Chiefs Basket

K-STATE BASKET
$5

K-S-U WILDCATS!

KU BASKET
$5

Rock Chalk JAYHAWK. GO KU!

GAME NIGHT
$5

Everything you need for a family game night at home!

MOVIE NIGHT
$5

Ready. Set. Action!

SPA NIGHT
$5

Perfect basket to treat yourself!

READING BASKET
$5

Bookworms Unite!

OUTDOOR
$5

Spring is in the air! A basket for outside fun!

LEMONADE
$5

A "Barrel of Fun" with all the items for tasty lemonade!

MINI PIES - 4 COUNT
$5

Enjoy 4 tasty mini pies!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!