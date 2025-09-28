Waverly Primary Parent Teachers East

Hosted by

Waverly Primary Parent Teachers East

About this event

PTE & PTW Halloween Costume Dance

5 Tiger Dr

Waverly, OH 45690, USA

Adult-Student Pair
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket admits one adult and one student and includes pizza, popcorn, drink, and one card of 6 raffle tickets for the adult (valued at $5- additional tickets available for purchase at the dance CASH ONLY)

Additional Student Admission
$5

Ticket includes admission to the dance, pizza, popcorn, and drink

Additional Adult Admission
$5

Ticket includes one card of 6 raffle tickets (valued at $5- additional tickets available for purchase at the dance CASH ONLY), admission to the dance, pizza, popcorn, and drink

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!