PTE & PTW Halloween Costume Dance

Hosted by
About this event
Waverly, OH 45690, USA
This ticket admits one adult and one student and includes pizza, popcorn, drink, and one card of 6 raffle tickets for the adult (valued at $5- additional tickets available for purchase at the dance CASH ONLY)
Ticket includes admission to the dance, pizza, popcorn, and drink
Ticket includes one card of 6 raffle tickets (valued at $5- additional tickets available for purchase at the dance CASH ONLY), admission to the dance, pizza, popcorn, and drink
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!