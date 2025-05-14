PTHS Girls Field Hockey Boosters Membership

Thank you for joining the PTFH Field Hockey Boosters! Your membership gives you voting rights at PTFH meetings to shape the direction of Booster support, and provides Booster support for your player. Booster membership benefits for players include:



-Contribution to field hockey summer camp (this year, PTFH covered the cost of $200 per player)

-Player apparel, including warm-up gear and team socks (uniforms are provided by PTSD)

-Season kickoff party for players

-Senior recognition for our hardworking senior players

-End of year banquet to recognize all of our players' hard work, including one player ticket

-Away game snacks before each away game bus ride

-On-field camera to record varsity games

-A yard sign for each player to show team spirit

-A yearbook ad to recognize the team

-Photography and media services, including photographer fees for individual and team photos

-If applicable, championship (e.g. section, WPIAL) swag

-If applicable, coach bus for state championship travel

-And more!