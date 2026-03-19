PTJFA Sponsorship

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About this event
Exclusive top scoreboard advertising panel
Custom sign fabricated and installed
Displayed for two full football seasons
Recognition as PTJFA Scoreboard Sponsor
The initial term of this sponsorship shall be two (2) years, beginning with the 2026 football season.
Sponsor shall have the Right of First Refusal to renew the scoreboard sponsorship
Exclusive bottom scoreboard advertising panel
Custom sign fabricated and installed
Displayed for two full football seasons
Recognition as PTJFA Scoreboard Sponsor
The initial term of this sponsorship shall be two (2) years, beginning with the 2026 football season.
Sponsor shall have the Right of First Refusal to renew the scoreboard sponsorship
Top-tier PTJFA sponsor recognition
Platinum Field Banner Placement Section
Largest featured logo placement on PTJFA website
Season-long social media recognition
Opportunity for company promotion at PTJFA events
Recognition during PTJFA home games
PTJFA Swag/Apparel (4)
8×10 PTJFA “Thank You” sponsor plaque
Gold Field Banner Placement section
Featured logo placement on PTJFA website homepage
Social media sponsor recognition
Opportunity for company promotion at PTJFA events
Recognition during PTJFA home games
PTJFA Swag/Apparel (2)
Silver Field Banner Placement Section
Company logo placement on PTJFA website
Social media recognition during the season
Recognition during PTJFA home games
PTJFA Swag/Apparel (1)
Premium banner placement at Hofbauer Field
Business name and website link on PTJFA website
Game-day recognition during PTJFA home games
PTJFA Swag/Apparel
Company banner displayed at Hofbauer Field
Business name listed on PTJFA website sponsor page
Company banner displayed at Hofbauer Field
Community donation supporting PTJFA programs
Name listed on PTJFA supporter page
Announcement after every touchdown during 6th grade home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website
(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice
Announcement after every touchdown during 5th grade home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website
(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice
Announcement after every touchdown during JV home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website (1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice
Announcement after every touchdown during Termites home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website
(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice
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