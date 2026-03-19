Peters Township Junior Football Association

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Peters Township Junior Football Association

About this event

PTJFA Sponsorship

Top Scoreboard (2 years)
$6,000

Exclusive top scoreboard advertising panel


Custom sign fabricated and installed


Displayed for two full football seasons


Recognition as PTJFA Scoreboard Sponsor


The initial term of this sponsorship shall be two (2) years, beginning with the 2026 football season.


Sponsor shall have the Right of First Refusal to renew the scoreboard sponsorship


Bottom Scoreboard (2 Years)
$6,000

Exclusive bottom scoreboard advertising panel


Custom sign fabricated and installed


Displayed for two full football seasons


Recognition as PTJFA Scoreboard Sponsor


The initial term of this sponsorship shall be two (2) years, beginning with the 2026 football season.


Sponsor shall have the Right of First Refusal to renew the scoreboard sponsorship


Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Top-tier PTJFA sponsor recognition


Platinum Field Banner Placement Section

Largest featured logo placement on PTJFA website


Season-long social media recognition


Opportunity for company promotion at PTJFA events


Recognition during PTJFA home games


PTJFA Swag/Apparel (4)


8×10 PTJFA “Thank You” sponsor plaque

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Field Banner Placement section


Featured logo placement on PTJFA website homepage


Social media sponsor recognition


Opportunity for company promotion at PTJFA events


Recognition during PTJFA home games


PTJFA Swag/Apparel (2)

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Field Banner Placement Section


Company logo placement on PTJFA website


Social media recognition during the season


Recognition during PTJFA home games


PTJFA Swag/Apparel (1)

MVP Banner Sponsor
$1,000

Premium banner placement at Hofbauer Field


Business name and website link on PTJFA website


Game-day recognition during PTJFA home games


PTJFA Swag/Apparel

All-Pro Banner Sponsor
$500

Company banner displayed at Hofbauer Field


Business name listed on PTJFA website sponsor page

Rookie Banner Sponsor
$300

Company banner displayed at Hofbauer Field

Family Supporter
$50

Community donation supporting PTJFA programs


Name listed on PTJFA supporter page

6th Grade Touchdown Sponsor
$1,000

Announcement after every touchdown during 6th grade home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website


(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice

5th Grade Touchdown Sponsor
$750

Announcement after every touchdown during 5th grade home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website


(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice

JV Touchdown Sponsor
$500

Announcement after every touchdown during JV home games
Company name listed on PTJFA website (1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice

Termite Touchdown Sponsor
$500

Announcement after every touchdown during Termites home games


Company name listed on PTJFA website


(1 per Team) First Purchase, First Choice

Add a donation for Peters Township Junior Football Association

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