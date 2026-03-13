PTO Annual Silent Auction - 2026

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Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models!
Starting bid
Take center stage and help lead the class in rhythm and song! Assist the music teacher, explore instruments, and enjoy a fun day filled with creativity, sound, and school spirit. A perfect experience for any music lover!
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity and help lead a day full of artistic fun! Assist the art teacher, explore exciting projects, and inspire creativity in the classroom. A colorful and unforgettable experience for any young artist!
Starting bid
Step into the world of technology and help keep the school running smoothly! Assist with fun tech tasks, explore digital tools, and learn what it takes to support classrooms behind the scenes. A great experience for curious problem-solvers and future innovators!
Starting bid
Get ready to move, lead, and have fun! Help the PE coach set up games, encourage classmates, and promote teamwork and sportsmanship. A high-energy experience for active leaders who love fitness and fun!
Starting bid
Step into the world of books and discovery! Help in the media center, assist with fun activities, and explore how the library supports learning and creativity. A perfect experience for readers and curious minds!
Starting bid
Explore, create, and innovate! Help lead hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math while discovering how ideas come to life. A fun and inspiring experience for curious thinkers and future problem-solvers!
Starting bid
Lights, camera, action! Step into the spotlight and help deliver the school news. Practice reading announcements, build confidence on camera, and experience the excitement of being a news anchor for the day. A fun opportunity to shine!
Starting bid
Lights, camera, action! Step into the spotlight and help deliver the school news. Practice reading announcements, build confidence on camera, and experience the excitement of being a news anchor for the day. A fun opportunity to shine!
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun-filled art celebration! Enjoy a creative party led by Mrs. Zauche with hands-on projects, colorful supplies, and lots of imagination. A perfect experience for artists who love to create and have fun! Winning bidder gets to bring along THREE friends!
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting game of hide and seek like never before! Use real walkie talkies to communicate, strategize, and explore while having tons of fun. An adventurous experience full of teamwork, laughter, and surprises! Winning bidder gets to bring along ONE friend!
Starting bid
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs! Help greet visitors, assist with important tasks, and experience the excitement of the front office. A fun opportunity to be a helpful leader and see the heart of the school in action!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special evening with the principals on April 30th! The winning student will share dinner and dessert while spending quality time getting to know our school leaders in a fun and relaxed setting. The winner may bring one friend to join the experience! A memorable evening filled with great conversation, sweet treats, and Red Fox pride!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special evening with the principals on April 30th! The winning student will share dinner and dessert while spending quality time getting to know our school leaders in a fun and relaxed setting. The winner may bring one friend to join the experience! A memorable evening filled with great conversation, sweet treats, and Red Fox pride!
Starting bid
Enjoy extended fun during the last three days of school with early dismissal! The winning student may stay after school on May 20th–22nd for a relaxed and enjoyable drop-in experience. Please note that pick-up is required by 4:00 PM each day. A great way to end the school year on a fun and easy note!
Starting bid
Enjoy extended fun during the last three days of school with early dismissal! The winning student may stay after school on May 20th–22nd for a relaxed and enjoyable drop-in experience. Please note that pick-up is required by 4:00 PM each day. A great way to end the school year on a fun and easy note!
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