Hosted by

Roberts Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Inc

PTO Annual Silent Auction - 2026

MRS. MCGRANE - KINDERGARTEN item
MRS. MCGRANE - KINDERGARTEN
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. ANDERSON - 1ST GRADE item
MRS. ANDERSON - 1ST GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. GONZALEZ - 1ST GRADE item
MRS. GONZALEZ - 1ST GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. THARPE - 1ST GRADE item
MRS. THARPE - 1ST GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. PULLIN - 2ND GRADE item
MRS. PULLIN - 2ND GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. DANIELS - 3RD GRADE item
MRS. DANIELS - 3RD GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. LOVERN - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. LOVERN - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. MEREDITH - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. MEREDITH - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. CONRAD - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. CONRAD - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. JONES - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. JONES - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. DOUGLAS - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. DOUGLAS - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


MRS. CARLSON - 5TH GRADE item
MRS. CARLSON - 5TH GRADE
$35

Starting bid

Take the lead and experience what it’s like to be in charge! Help the teacher, assist with fun activities, and enjoy a special day as the classroom VIP. A memorable experience for future leaders and role models! 


Music Teacher for the Day with Ms. Parra item
Music Teacher for the Day with Ms. Parra
$35

Starting bid

Take center stage and help lead the class in rhythm and song! Assist the music teacher, explore instruments, and enjoy a fun day filled with creativity, sound, and school spirit. A perfect experience for any music lover! 


Art Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Lunsford item
Art Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Lunsford
$35

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity and help lead a day full of artistic fun! Assist the art teacher, explore exciting projects, and inspire creativity in the classroom. A colorful and unforgettable experience for any young artist!


Tech Specialist for the Day with Mr. Fulton item
Tech Specialist for the Day with Mr. Fulton
$35

Starting bid

Step into the world of technology and help keep the school running smoothly! Assist with fun tech tasks, explore digital tools, and learn what it takes to support classrooms behind the scenes. A great experience for curious problem-solvers and future innovators! 


PE Coach for the Day with Coach G.& Coach Zauche item
PE Coach for the Day with Coach G.& Coach Zauche
$35

Starting bid

Get ready to move, lead, and have fun! Help the PE coach set up games, encourage classmates, and promote teamwork and sportsmanship. A high-energy experience for active leaders who love fitness and fun!


Media Specialist for the Day with Mrs. Stephens item
Media Specialist for the Day with Mrs. Stephens
$35

Starting bid

Step into the world of books and discovery! Help in the media center, assist with fun activities, and explore how the library supports learning and creativity. A perfect experience for readers and curious minds! 


STEAM Teacher for the Day with Ms. Muy item
STEAM Teacher for the Day with Ms. Muy
$35

Starting bid

Explore, create, and innovate! Help lead hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math while discovering how ideas come to life. A fun and inspiring experience for curious thinkers and future problem-solvers!


Guest Anchor on WRES School News (Grades K-2) item
Guest Anchor on WRES School News (Grades K-2)
$35

Starting bid

Lights, camera, action! Step into the spotlight and help deliver the school news. Practice reading announcements, build confidence on camera, and experience the excitement of being a news anchor for the day. A fun opportunity to shine!


Guest Anchor on WRES School News (Grades 3-5) item
Guest Anchor on WRES School News (Grades 3-5)
$35

Starting bid

Lights, camera, action! Step into the spotlight and help deliver the school news. Practice reading announcements, build confidence on camera, and experience the excitement of being a news anchor for the day. A fun opportunity to shine!


Art Party with Mrs. Zauche item
Art Party with Mrs. Zauche
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for a fun-filled art celebration! Enjoy a creative party led by Mrs. Zauche with hands-on projects, colorful supplies, and lots of imagination. A perfect experience for artists who love to create and have fun! Winning bidder gets to bring along THREE friends!

Walkie Talkie Hide and Seek with Mrs. Manu item
Walkie Talkie Hide and Seek with Mrs. Manu
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for an exciting game of hide and seek like never before! Use real walkie talkies to communicate, strategize, and explore while having tons of fun. An adventurous experience full of teamwork, laughter, and surprises! Winning bidder gets to bring along ONE friend!


Front Office Support with Mrs. Eto item
Front Office Support with Mrs. Eto
$20

Starting bid

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs! Help greet visitors, assist with important tasks, and experience the excitement of the front office. A fun opportunity to be a helpful leader and see the heart of the school in action! 


Student Kickball Team - Grade K (1) item
Student Kickball Team - Grade K (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - Grade K (2) item
Student Kickball Team - Grade K (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 1st Grade (1) item
Student Kickball Team - 1st Grade (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 1st Grade (2) item
Student Kickball Team - 1st Grade (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 2nd Grade (1) item
Student Kickball Team - 2nd Grade (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 2nd Grade (2) item
Student Kickball Team - 2nd Grade (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 3rd Grade (1) item
Student Kickball Team - 3rd Grade (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 3rd Grade (2) item
Student Kickball Team - 3rd Grade (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 4th Grade (1) item
Student Kickball Team - 4th Grade (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 4th Grade (2) item
Student Kickball Team - 4th Grade (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 5th Grade (1) item
Student Kickball Team - 5th Grade (1)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Student Kickball Team - 5th Grade (2) item
Student Kickball Team - 5th Grade (2)
$40

Starting bid

Your Red Fox will have the exciting opportunity to join the student team in a fun kickball showdown against the staff! They’ll enjoy teamwork, school spirit, and the thrill of competing in this memorable game. A great experience filled with laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable bragging rights! Winning bidder gets to bring along TWO friends in same grade level!


Dinner & Dessert with the Principals (1) item
Dinner & Dessert with the Principals (1)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a special evening with the principals on April 30th! The winning student will share dinner and dessert while spending quality time getting to know our school leaders in a fun and relaxed setting. The winner may bring one friend to join the experience! A memorable evening filled with great conversation, sweet treats, and Red Fox pride!


Dinner & Dessert with the Principals (2) item
Dinner & Dessert with the Principals (2)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a special evening with the principals on April 30th! The winning student will share dinner and dessert while spending quality time getting to know our school leaders in a fun and relaxed setting. The winner may bring one friend to join the experience! A memorable evening filled with great conversation, sweet treats, and Red Fox pride!


EDEP After School Drop In - Early Dismissal Days (1) item
EDEP After School Drop In - Early Dismissal Days (1)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy extended fun during the last three days of school with early dismissal! The winning student may stay after school on May 20th–22nd for a relaxed and enjoyable drop-in experience. Please note that pick-up is required by 4:00 PM each day. A great way to end the school year on a fun and easy note!

EDEP After School Drop In - Early Dismissal Days (2) item
EDEP After School Drop In - Early Dismissal Days (2)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy extended fun during the last three days of school with early dismissal! The winning student may stay after school on May 20th–22nd for a relaxed and enjoyable drop-in experience. Please note that pick-up is required by 4:00 PM each day. A great way to end the school year on a fun and easy note!

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