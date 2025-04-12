🎉 PTO Carnival Auction Bidding Form 🎉

Tired of parking lot scrambles? Bid for a reserved Staff Parking Spot— marked with your name and reserved just for you through the end of the school year.💛 Parents — this is your chance to honor your child’s favorite teacher by gifting them this special perk! Show your appreciation in a meaningful (and practical!) way.

Tired of parking lot scrambles? Bid for a reserved Staff Parking Spot— marked with your name and reserved just for you through the end of the school year.💛 Parents — this is your chance to honor your child’s favorite teacher by gifting them this special perk! Show your appreciation in a meaningful (and practical!) way.

seeMoreDetailsMobile