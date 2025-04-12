🎉 PTO Carnival Auction Bidding Form 🎉

Step into the shoes of UAF’s Principal for an unforgettable day! The winning student will shadow Principal, Sr. Eman, make morning announcements, visit classrooms, attend leadership meetings, and gain a behind-the-scenes look at how our school runs. The day will end with a special certificate and a photo with the principal to commemorate this unique experience!
🧑🏫 Head of Lower Elementary for a Day
$250
Here’s a chance for one of our littlest Falcons to soar! Students in grades KG–2 can step into a leadership role by shadowing Sr. Ezdehar, Head of Lower Elementary. From greeting classmates to visiting classrooms and helping with important decisions, this special day will make your child feel like a true leader. It’s a magical behind-the-scenes experience they'll never forget!
🧑🏫 Head of Upper Elementary for a Day
$250
Step into a leadership role for grades 3–5! The winning student will shadow Sr. Sherene, the Head of Upper Elementary. Visit classrooms, assist with announcements, and see what it takes to support teachers and students across the upper elementary division. A unique opportunity to build confidence and leadership skills!
🧑🏫 Head of Middle School for a Day
$250
Middle schoolers, take charge! Lead middle school for the day! Shadow Br. Judeh, the Head of Middle School. Participate in meetings, visit classrooms, and take on real responsibilities that come with the role. A hands-on leadership experience you won’t forget. It’s a behind-the-scenes experience that’s as fun as it is inspiring.
🧑🏫 Head of High School for a Day
$250
Be the voice of high school for a day! The winner will get a chance to work side-by-side with UAF’s high school head, Sr. Rosaylah! Visit classrooms, help manage activities, and learn how leadership shapes our high school. A valuable experience for any student interested in leadership or education.
🚗 Dedicated Staff Parking Spot
$250
Tired of parking lot scrambles? Bid for a reserved Staff Parking Spot— marked with your name and reserved just for you through the end of the school year.💛 Parents — this is your chance to honor your child’s favorite teacher by gifting them this special perk! Show your appreciation in a meaningful (and practical!) way.
🚘 Student Parking Spot (for next year's Seniors!)
$250
Juniors, this one’s for you! Win your own Reserved Student Parking Spot for the remainder of the school year and next year!!! Park like a boss in your VIP space every morning — complete with a custom sign featuring your name.
Juniors, this one’s for you! Win your own Reserved Student Parking Spot for the remainder of the school year and next year!!! Park like a boss in your VIP space every morning — complete with a custom sign featuring your name.