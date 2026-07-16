Northwood Elementary PTO

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Northwood Elementary PTO

About this event

PTO CREW Shirts- Fall Order

Neon Violet
$25

Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:

1-5 tees: $25 each

6-11 tees: $22 each

12-23 tees: $18 each

24- 49 tees: $14 each

**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached

Island Reef (teal option)
$25

Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:

1-5 tees: $25 each

6-11 tees: $22 each

12-23 tees: $18 each

24- 49 tees: $14 each

**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached

Lagoon (blue)
$25

Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:

1-5 tees: $25 each

6-11 tees: $22 each

12-23 tees: $18 each

24- 49 tees: $14 each

**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached

Neon Pink
$25

Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:

1-5 tees: $25 each

6-11 tees: $22 each

12-23 tees: $18 each

24- 49 tees: $14 each

**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!