PTO CREW Shirts- Fall Order

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About this event
Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:
1-5 tees: $25 each
6-11 tees: $22 each
12-23 tees: $18 each
24- 49 tees: $14 each
**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached
Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:
1-5 tees: $25 each
6-11 tees: $22 each
12-23 tees: $18 each
24- 49 tees: $14 each
**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached
Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:
1-5 tees: $25 each
6-11 tees: $22 each
12-23 tees: $18 each
24- 49 tees: $14 each
**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached
Price depends on total number of pre-ordered shirts:
1-5 tees: $25 each
6-11 tees: $22 each
12-23 tees: $18 each
24- 49 tees: $14 each
**we will issue refunds for any difference in cost as shirt sales increase and prices drop until the lowest tier is reached
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