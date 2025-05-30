PTO Membership (2025-2026)

Single Membership
$5

1 parent or supporting family member for a single school year.

Family Membership
$10

2+ parents and/or supporting family member for a single school year.

Staff/Faculty Membership
$5

Staff/Faculty member of Pearce - by joining you not only support the PTO, but you are also eligible for $50 in reimbursement for materials needed for your classrooms/student needs. Send any eligible receipts to [email protected] - Attn: Treasurer - Chris Pawelec

