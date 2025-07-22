PTO Membership 2025-2026 and Shirt

Join the JWood Jags PTO! Get information first about volunteering opportunities and events. Come hang out with your kids at school in the cafeteria as a helper or help out at in the STEAM lab. Want to help plan an event? What to head a committee? Or just give us your great ideas? We need you!

JWood Jags PTO, a vital part of the school community, brings together parents, teachers, administrators, and students. The JWood Jags PTO will focus on growing and connecting the JWood Raw Community providing support to students, teachers, and administrators. In addition, the JWood Jags PTO will host various fundraising opportunities to raise funds that will go directly back to our students.