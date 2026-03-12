PTO Membership (2026-2027)

Offered by
About the memberships
Membership for 1 parent or supporting family member.
Membership for 2+ parents or supporting family members.
Pearce staff membership: Thank you for joining PTO! You are eligible for $50 of classroom supplies to be reimbursed. Send your eligible receipt(s) to [email protected] - Attn: Treasurer.
Many of our staff members also have students at Pearce! If multiple adults in your family wish to join PTO, please use this link.
The staff member is eligible for $50 of classroom supplies to be reimbursed. Send your eligible receipt(s) to [email protected] - Attn: Treasurer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!