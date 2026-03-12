Pearce Elementary PTO

Offered by

Pearce Elementary PTO

About the memberships

PTO Membership (2026-2027)

Single PTO Membership
$5

Membership for 1 parent or supporting family  member.

Family PTO Membership
$10

Membership for 2+ parents or supporting family members.

Staff PTO Membership
$5

Pearce staff membership: Thank you for joining PTO! You are eligible for $50 of classroom supplies to be reimbursed.  Send your eligible receipt(s) to [email protected] - Attn: Treasurer.

Staff & Family PTO Membership
$10

Many of our staff members also have students at Pearce! If multiple adults in your family wish to join PTO, please use this link. 

The staff member is eligible for $50 of classroom supplies to be reimbursed. Send your eligible receipt(s) to [email protected] - Attn: Treasurer.

Add a donation for Pearce Elementary PTO

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