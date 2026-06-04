PTO Membership 2026-2027

About the memberships
Valid until June 1
Annual membership dues are $5.00 per family/year.
Support from our Guajardo families is what makes us successful! Whether you can volunteer frequently or just provide behind-the-scenes support, your membership is valued and appreciated.
Your membership helps fund various events and initiatives across our campus, plus gives you a voice in PTO decisions!
We are so thankful for your support!
Valid until June 1
Our teachers and staff are at the heart of everything we do, and we are grateful for your support and involvement in the PTO. Teacher/Staff memberships help strengthen collaboration between families and school staff while supporting programs and activities that benefit students and campus culture.
Teacher/Staff memberships include voting rights during PTO meetings, so let your voice be heard!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!