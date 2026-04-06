PTO Purple-Up Auction

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Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Donation Certificate valid for up to one full day of boat rental of one standard canoe, single or double kayak, or stand-up paddleboard at any of our rental locations. The certificate has a maximum potential value of $93.50 worth of boat rental.
Estimated Value: $93.50
Starting bid
Charles River Sightseeing Tour
Certificate of Donation: 4 Complimentary Passes
70-minute Charles River Sightseeing Tour Only;
available May-September, passes do not expire
Estimated Value: $126.00
Starting bid
Real Pirates Salem
Two General Admission Museum Passes
2 Photo Experiences
Free Pirate Tattoos at the door!
Valid Anytime & No Expiration
Estimated Value: $64.20
Starting bid
Get ready for high-energy excitement with a $100 XtremeCraze gift certificate, redeemable for your choice of laser tag or the inflatable air park. Perfect for friends or family looking for an action-filled adventure.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Bounce into excitement with five jump passes to Launch Trampoline Park—perfect for energetic fun with friends or family. Enjoy a thrilling experience filled with jumping, games, and active entertainment for all ages.
Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test with a Breakout Games gift card for an ultimate escape room experience for 2–8 players.
Gather your friends or family and enjoy an exciting, immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and fun.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test with a Breakout Games gift card for an ultimate escape room experience for 2–8 players.
Gather your friends or family and enjoy an exciting, immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and fun.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
A charming collection perfect for fans of cute, creative, and collectible Sanrio favorites!
This package includes:
This bundle blends adorable accessories, creative activities, and fun collectibles—perfect for decorating, journaling, and imaginative play.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Catch ‘em all with this exciting Pokémon-themed collection—perfect for fans, collectors, and trainers of all ages!
This package includes:
Packed with creative activities, collectible figures, and fan-favorite reads, this bundle is a must-have for any Pokémon enthusiast.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Start your engines with this action-packed collection—perfect for young monster truck fans!
This package includes:
From hands-on building fun to exciting reads and fidget-friendly سرگر entertainment, this bundle delivers high-energy fun on and off the track. Don’t miss out!
Estimated Value:$150
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this incredible Red Sox-themed collection—perfect for any baseball fan!
This package includes:
Whether you’re gearing up for game day or adding to your collection, this bundle has something for every fan. Don’t miss your chance to take home this all-star lineup!
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Get ready to show your Patriots pride with this all-star collection—perfect for any football fan!
This package includes:
From game day essentials to collectible memorabilia, this bundle has something for every fan. Don’t miss your chance to take home this winning package!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Bruins pride with this exciting package—perfect for any hockey fan!
This package includes:
Whether you’re decorating your space or adding to your memorabilia collection, this bundle is a winning goal. Don’t miss out!
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
MBA poster, Celtics poster, basketball ensyclopedia, 2026 basketball superstars book
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Bright 8 dual-tip markers, a snack box, Taste of Home Chocolate, Cakes & Candies recipe book, Budget Meals recipe book, a bookmark, an adult coloring book, a Be Calm sticker book, and a $50 Copper House Gift Card.
Estimated Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Learning & Discovery Basket
Encourage curiosity and hands-on learning with this fun-filled educational bundle! Includes Graphics Take Shape, a kimono, Dissect-It Synthetic Dissection Kit (Shark), Jurassic Dino Reveal, Spin Force Globe, and Stamp Reveal activity set.
Perfect for inspiring creativity, exploration, and STEM-based fun.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Make waves with this fun-filled swim-themed package! Includes a Goldfish Swim School gift card for 8 free lessons plus a free trial lesson, a beach sand bucket, Water Guardian pass, Wet Brush, swim goggles, a Goldfish Swim School plush toy, and a reusable water bottle, and more.
Perfect for helping kids build confidence in the water while having fun along the way!
Estimated Value: $350
Starting bid
Spark imagination and creativity with this engaging building set bundle! Includes 108-piece PicassoTiles magnetic tile set, a 38-piece PicassoTiles set, and a $50 Frank De Pepes gift card—perfect for creative play followed by a delicious family meal.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Inspire imaginative play and creative storytelling with the LEGO® Friends Heartlake City Hospital set, featuring 1,045 pieces. Designed for ages 7 and up, $50 Frank De Pepes gift card—this detailed set provides hours of hands-on building fun and role-play adventures.
Estimated Value: $200
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