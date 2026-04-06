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Hanscom School PTO

About this event

Sales closed

PTO Purple-Up Auction

Total Wine - Private Wine Class for 20 item
Total Wine - Private Wine Class for 20
$150

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.


Estimated Value: $600



Paddle Boston - Full Day Excursion item
Paddle Boston - Full Day Excursion
$25

Starting bid

Donation Certificate valid for up to one full day of boat rental of one standard canoe, single or double kayak, or stand-up paddleboard at any of our rental locations. The certificate has a maximum potential value of $93.50 worth of boat rental.


Estimated Value: $93.50



Charles River Sightseeing Tour item
Charles River Sightseeing Tour
$25

Starting bid

Charles River Sightseeing Tour
Certificate of Donation: 4 Complimentary Passes
70-minute Charles River Sightseeing Tour Only;
available May-September, passes do not expire

Estimated Value: $126.00



Real Pirates Salem for 2 item
Real Pirates Salem for 2
$25

Starting bid

Real Pirates Salem

 

Two General Admission Museum Passes
2 Photo Experiences
Free Pirate Tattoos at the door!


Valid Anytime & No Expiration

www.realpiratessalem.com


Estimated Value: $64.20



Action-Packed Fun at XtremeCraze item
Action-Packed Fun at XtremeCraze
$25

Starting bid


Get ready for high-energy excitement with a $100 XtremeCraze gift certificate, redeemable for your choice of laser tag or the inflatable air park. Perfect for friends or family looking for an action-filled adventure.


Estimated Value: $100

High-Flying Fun at Launch - 5 jump passes item
High-Flying Fun at Launch - 5 jump passes
$25

Starting bid

Bounce into excitement with five jump passes to Launch Trampoline Park—perfect for energetic fun with friends or family. Enjoy a thrilling experience filled with jumping, games, and active entertainment for all ages.


Estimated Value: $140

Breakout - Groups of 2-8 People item
Breakout - Groups of 2-8 People
$30

Starting bid

Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test with a Breakout Games gift card for an ultimate escape room experience for 2–8 players.


Gather your friends or family and enjoy an exciting, immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and fun.


Estimated Value: $200

Breakout - Groups of 2-8 People item
Breakout - Groups of 2-8 People
$30

Starting bid

Put your teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test with a Breakout Games gift card for an ultimate escape room experience for 2–8 players.


Gather your friends or family and enjoy an exciting, immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and fun.


Estimated Value: $200

Kuromi Gift Basket item
Kuromi Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A charming collection perfect for fans of cute, creative, and collectible Sanrio favorites!


This package includes:


  • Kuromi Squishmallow plush
  • Pencil pouch
  • Diary
  • Bow pen
  • Notebook
  • Kuromi LED handheld makeup mirror
  • Hello Kitty paint-your-own stepping stone kit
  • Diary gift set
  • White slime
  • Poster
  • $25 Louie’s The Hanger eGift card


This bundle blends adorable accessories, creative activities, and fun collectibles—perfect for decorating, journaling, and imaginative play.



Estimated Value: $200

Pokémon Gift Basket item
Pokémon Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Catch ‘em all with this exciting Pokémon-themed collection—perfect for fans, collectors, and trainers of all ages!


This package includes:


  • Marill Squishmallow plush
  • Pokémon Super Coloring, Color, Sticker & Design Set
  • Pokémon Legendary Stained Glass Art Kit
  • 2 sets of Pokémon figure packs
  • Poké Ball squishy stationery
  • Poké Ball pens
  • Pokémon sticker book
  • Pokémon Legendary and Mythical Guidebook Deluxe Edition
  • Pokémon Mega Evolution Handbook
  • My Pokémon Adventure activity book
  • Pokémon Essential Guide
  • Set of 2 Pokémon graphic novels
  • $25 Louie’s The Hanger eGift card


Packed with creative activities, collectible figures, and fan-favorite reads, this bundle is a must-have for any Pokémon enthusiast.



Estimated Value: $200

Monster Truck Large Gift Basket item
Monster Truck Large Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Start your engines with this action-packed collection—perfect for young monster truck fans!


This package includes:


  • Smashers Monster Trucks Smash, Build & Race Set
  • Monster Truck Diary
  • Thunderroarus book
  • Classroom Crusher book
  • Monster Truck Fun Fact book
  • Bounce disk
  • Invisible ink pen
  • Fidget grip pen
  • Twisti tubes
  • Meet the Trucks book with mini Megalodon truck


From hands-on building fun to exciting reads and fidget-friendly سرگر entertainment, this bundle delivers high-energy fun on and off the track. Don’t miss out!



Estimated Value:$150

Red Sox Gift Basket item
Red Sox Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with this incredible Red Sox-themed collection—perfect for any baseball fan!


This package includes:


  • MLB poster
  • Boston Red Sox poster
  • Crochet #35 banner
  • Pillow Pets plush
  • Set of 2 tumblers
  • Arm sleeve
  • Large Red Sox crossbody bag
  • Red Sox fanny pack
  • Stainless steel cooler bucket
  • Baseball Encyclopedia
  • Baseball Superstars book
  • $50 gift card to Frank DePepa’s



Whether you’re gearing up for game day or adding to your collection, this bundle has something for every fan. Don’t miss your chance to take home this all-star lineup!



Estimated Value: $150

Patriots Gift Basket item
Patriots Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Get ready to show your Patriots pride with this all-star collection—perfect for any football fan!


This package includes:


  • NFL poster
  • New England Patriots poster
  • Patriots mixing bowl with whisk and spatula
  • Football Encyclopedia
  • Football GOATS book
  • Patriots Foundation 2024–2025 Community Impact Report book
  • 2025 Patriots team photo
  • Autographed mini helmet signed by DeMario Douglas


From game day essentials to collectible memorabilia, this bundle has something for every fan. Don’t miss your chance to take home this winning package!



Estimated Value: $200

Bruins Gift Basket item
Bruins Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of Bruins pride with this exciting package—perfect for any hockey fan!


This package includes:


  • Two Boston Bruins posters
  • Autographed puck signed by Cole Koepke
  • $50 gift card to Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant


Whether you’re decorating your space or adding to your memorabilia collection, this bundle is a winning goal. Don’t miss out!



Estimated Value: $100

Celtics Gift Basket item
Celtics Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

MBA poster, Celtics poster, basketball ensyclopedia, 2026 basketball superstars book

  • $50 gift card to Frank DePepe’s



Estimated Value: $50

“Relax, Create & Dine” Bundle item
“Relax, Create & Dine” Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Bright 8 dual-tip markers, a snack box, Taste of Home Chocolate, Cakes & Candies recipe book, Budget Meals recipe book, a bookmark, an adult coloring book, a Be Calm sticker book, and a $50 Copper House Gift Card.


Estimated Value: $150.00

Learning & Discovery Basket item
Learning & Discovery Basket
$30

Starting bid

Learning & Discovery Basket
Encourage curiosity and hands-on learning with this fun-filled educational bundle! Includes Graphics Take Shape, a kimono, Dissect-It Synthetic Dissection Kit (Shark), Jurassic Dino Reveal, Spin Force Globe, and Stamp Reveal activity set.

Perfect for inspiring creativity, exploration, and STEM-based fun.


Estimated Value: $200

Gold Fish Swim School - Swim & Splash Fun Basket item
Gold Fish Swim School - Swim & Splash Fun Basket
$30

Starting bid

Make waves with this fun-filled swim-themed package! Includes a Goldfish Swim School gift card for 8 free lessons plus a free trial lesson, a beach sand bucket, Water Guardian pass, Wet Brush, swim goggles, a Goldfish Swim School plush toy, and a reusable water bottle, and more.


Perfect for helping kids build confidence in the water while having fun along the way!


Estimated Value: $350

Creative Building Fun Basket item
Creative Building Fun Basket
$30

Starting bid

Spark imagination and creativity with this engaging building set bundle! Includes 108-piece PicassoTiles magnetic tile set, a 38-piece PicassoTiles set, and a $50 Frank De Pepes gift card—perfect for creative play followed by a delicious family meal.


Estimated Value: $150

LEGO® Friends Heartlake City Hospital Set item
LEGO® Friends Heartlake City Hospital Set
$30

Starting bid

Inspire imaginative play and creative storytelling with the LEGO® Friends Heartlake City Hospital set, featuring 1,045 pieces. Designed for ages 7 and up, $50 Frank De Pepes gift card—this detailed set provides hours of hands-on building fun and role-play adventures.


Estimated Value: $200

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