PTO Suggestions - Provide us with your feedback!

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
PTO Feedback & Ideas
We want to hear from you! Parents, teachers, and staff are encouraged to share their ideas, feedback, and suggestions with the PTO. Your input helps us plan events, fundraisers, and activities that best support our students and school community.
Use this form to let us know what’s working well, where we can improve, or any new ideas you’d like to see at CRES. Together, we can make a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!