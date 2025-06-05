Purpose Trust Ownership Network

Offered by

Purpose Trust Ownership Network

About the memberships

PTON Membership

Large Organization Membership
$5,000

Valid until April 15, 2027

For organizations with greater than $75M annual revenue or over 250 staff

Medium Organization Membership
$3,000

Valid until April 15, 2027

For organizations with $10M to $75M annual revenue or 50-250 staff

Small Organization Membership
$1,000

Valid until April 15, 2027

For organizations with $2M to $10M annual revenue or 10-50 staff

Micro Organization Membership
$500

Valid until April 15, 2027

For organizations with less than $2M annual revenue or 0-10 staff

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