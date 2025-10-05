PTO's 2025 Trunk-Or-Treat

- Admission Price: Minimum one family size bag of candy (200+ pieces) for the Trunkers to hand out. The more you bring the better. $30 worth of candy will get you one volunteer hour. Please submit your receipt with your volunteer hours form.

-Between Monday, October 21 and Thursday, October 24 (by dismissal), please drop off your candy in one of the donation boxes around campus or give your teachers the family size bag of candy/treats for the Trunkers to hand out. Please add child's name and classroom to the bag.