PTO's 2025 Trunk-Or-Treat

Hosted by
About this event
- Admission Price: Minimum one family size bag of candy (200+ pieces) for the Trunkers to hand out. The more you bring the better. $30 worth of candy will get you one volunteer hour. Please submit your receipt with your volunteer hours form.
-Between Monday, October 21 and Thursday, October 24 (by dismissal), please drop off your candy in one of the donation boxes around campus or give your teachers the family size bag of candy/treats for the Trunkers to hand out. Please add child's name and classroom to the bag.
Arrive between 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM. Car Decorating from 5:15 PM- 6 PM. Trick or Treating will start promptly at 6:30 PM. Only 60 slots available for trunkers (first come first serve). Trunkers can get 2 volunteer hours for car decorating and distributing candy.
New this year and only 6 slots available! Decorate a table with games, crafts or just some spooky decor near the entrance to the Haunted Meadow! Haunted Tables can get 2 volunteer hours for table decorating and distributing candy.
(1 plain 6 ft table and 2 chairs is provided by the school to each participant to decorate)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!