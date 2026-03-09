PTP Sponsorships- 26-27 Season

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About the memberships
No expiration
• Premier banner placement displayed at all theatre events
• Full-page advertisement in all three show programs
• Three complimentary tickets to each Ponderosa Theatre production
• Logo printed on the back of show T-shirts for all three productions
• Recognition in the Sponsor Section of each show program
• Recognition in the PTP email signature
• Social media recognition on PTP Facebook and Instagram
No expiration
• Banner placement displayed at theatre events
• Half-page advertisement in all three show programs
• Three complimentary tickets to each Ponderosa Theatre production
• Logo printed on the back of show T-shirts for all three productions
• Recognition in the Sponsor Section of each show program
• Recognition in the PTP email signature
• Social media recognition on PTP Facebook and Instagram
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!