PTSA Pickleball Palooza

The Title Sponsor will benefit from: Prominent branding as the main event sponsor. High visibility in all promotional materials and logo on photo backdrop at tournament. Complimentary registration for a team of 2 players for the day of the event.

The Title Sponsor will benefit from: Prominent branding as the main event sponsor. High visibility in all promotional materials and logo on photo backdrop at tournament. Complimentary registration for a team of 2 players for the day of the event.

More details...