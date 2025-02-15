PTSA Pickleball Palooza

Registration for adults with a partner. This registration covers two adults.
Adult Single
$50
Registration for indvidual adult that needs to be paired
Humble ISD Staff & Student Pair
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Registration for Students and Humble ISD Staff that already have a partner
Humble ISD Staff & Students Single
$25
Registration for Humble ISD Students and/or Staff members that need to be paired
Title Sponsor
$2,500
The Title Sponsor will benefit from:
Prominent branding as the main event sponsor.
High visibility in all promotional materials and logo on photo backdrop at tournament.
Complimentary registration for a team of 2 players for the day of the event.
Court Sponsor
$1,500
Court sponsors will enjoy:
Logo inclusion on banners and promotional materials.
Verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Sponsorship of specific courts.
Complimentary registration for 1 player for the day of the event.
Pickle Sponsor
$500
Pickle Sponsors will receive:
Logo presence on select promotional items.
Recognition on social media.
Sponsorship of hospitality areas and water/healthy snack bags.
Complimentary registration for 1 player for day of event.
Community Sponsor
$150
Community Sponsors will be recognized by:
Logo presence on select promotional items.
Recognition on social media.
Add a donation for Kingwood High School PTSA
$
