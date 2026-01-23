Offered by

PTSA's CRUSH FOR YOUR CRUSH 2026

CRUSH: One Orange Crush
$3

Delivered during 1st period on Friday 2/20.

SECRET CRUSH: One Orange Crush + ANONYMITY for the sender
$6

Delivered during 1st period on Friday 2/20. Sender's identity will remain ANONYMOUS.

CRUSH REVEAL
$3

Available on Friday 2/20 during lunch or after school. Just $3 to find out the identity of your CRUSH sender (unless they paid to remain anonymous...in which case you end your day w/ a CRUSH MYSTERY!)

FUND A CRUSH
$3

Give a little extra to help LPHS teachers send a Crush to brighten a student’s day.


