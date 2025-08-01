PTSC Designer Bag Bingo & Basket Raffle Sponsorship

This sponsorship includes:

Your logo on a 13x19 sign displayed with the bag at the event

Your logo listed in the bingo program

Your logo included on a poster displayed at the event

Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver (total donation $200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:

Your logo advertised with a link to your website on our bingo webpage

Your logo included on table tents for increased visibility

Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold (total donation $350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:

Exclusive post on our social media recognizing your donation with a weekly recurring communal post

**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.