PTSC Designer Bag Bingo & Basket Raffle Sponsorship

This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver (total donation $200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold (total donation $350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver (total donation $200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold (total donation $350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver (total donation $200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold (total donation $350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Silver ($200) with an additional bag or monetary donation and also receive:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Gold ($350) with an additional bag or monetary donation and receive silver perks plus:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship (bag/gold level) includes:
Upgrade your sponsorship to Platinum by adding $105 to your total donation and receive additional perk:
**Disclaimer: You are purchasing the sponsorship of the designer bag, not the bag itself. Bag has already been purchased by the Parent Teacher Student Connection.
This sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship includes:
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing