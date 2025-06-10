PTSO Membership 2025 - 2026

This membership includes 2 members per household and one (1) student dress down pass. Students are allowed to dress out of uniform on pre-assigned dates as agreed on by admin. Please list the name of the student you would like the pass to go to.
Please ensure that email addresses are provided for both adult members.
This membership includes 2 members per household and one (1) student dress down pass. Students are allowed to dress out of uniform on pre-assigned dates as agreed on by admin. Please list the name of the student you would like the pass to go to.
Please ensure that email addresses are provided for both adult members.
Teacher PTSO Membership
$10
Valid for one year
This membership is for current RAMS teachers, administrators and staff.
Please ensure that you list your charterk12 email address.
Teacher memberships come with a one time discount code for the spirit store *not during pre-sales*
This membership is for current RAMS teachers, administrators and staff.
Please ensure that you list your charterk12 email address.
Teacher memberships come with a one time discount code for the spirit store *not during pre-sales*
PTSO Membership Dress Down pass- Sibling
$5
Valid for one year
Included in the PTSO household membership is one (1) dress down pass, that allows students to dress down on designated dates. If you have purchased a household membership and have more than one student, you may purchase additional passes for those siblings. Please list the name of the student you would like the pass to go to.
Included in the PTSO household membership is one (1) dress down pass, that allows students to dress down on designated dates. If you have purchased a household membership and have more than one student, you may purchase additional passes for those siblings. Please list the name of the student you would like the pass to go to.
Add a donation for Riverview Academy PTSO Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!