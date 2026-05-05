Early Bird Registration and Journal Ad: General Public

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!





Show your support for the Phi Epsilon Chapter’s 80th Anniversary Celebration with a business card ad in our commemorative Souvenir Journal. Whether recognizing a brother, promoting a business, sharing congratulatory remarks, or honoring the chapter’s legacy, your ad will help make this historic celebration memorable and impactful.





Ad Specifications:

• Business Card Size: 2.1” H x 3.6” W

• Orientation: Horizontal

• Resolution: 300 DPI

• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File

• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG





Reserve your placement today and become part of celebrating 80 years of brotherhood, service, leadership, and excellence.