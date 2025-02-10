Public Ghost Hunt at Brownella Cottage

Event from 8:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.
Locations:
Brownella Cottage
Galion History Museum (Carriage House)
Historic Grace Church
Beginner Ghost Hunting Kit - Add On
$10
Our Ghost Hunting 101 Kit has all you need to dip your toes into paranormal investigating without investing in your own equipment! Our kit has a K2 Meter, Diving Rods, light balls, and a flashlight for you or your group to use during the investigation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!