Public Ghost Hunt at Brownella Cottage

132 S Union St

Galion, OH 44833, USA

Brownella Cottage Public Ghost Hunt
$35
Event from 8:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. Locations: Brownella Cottage Galion History Museum (Carriage House) Historic Grace Church
Beginner Ghost Hunting Kit - Add On
$10
Our Ghost Hunting 101 Kit has all you need to dip your toes into paranormal investigating without investing in your own equipment! Our kit has a K2 Meter, Diving Rods, light balls, and a flashlight for you or your group to use during the investigation!

