Public Party Admission

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About this event
$
Suggested donation for one person to attend a community dance party. Your support helps us cover event costs and keep the fun going for everyone!
We want everyone to feel welcome on the dance floor. Choose this option to contribute an amount that feels comfortable for you. Your support—at any level—helps us build an inclusive, accessible dance community where money is never a barrier to dancing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!