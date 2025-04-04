Public Safety Chili Cook-off
Public Safety Chili Cook-Off
502 S 13th St
Philomath, OR 97370, USA
General Admission (12 years old and older)
$10
Grants entry to the event for those 12 and older.
Grants entry to the event for those 12 and older.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission (Under 12 years old)
$5
Grants entry to the event for those under 12 years old.
Grants entry to the event for those under 12 years old.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout