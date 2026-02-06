2026 FOP Labor Summit

Underwrite the official 2026 Law Enforcement Labor Summit lunch and beverage service for one full day (July 16 or July 17, 2026).





This sponsorship provides premier visibility during the Summit's highest-attended portion and direct access to union leadership and labor decision-makers from across Florida.





Sponsorship Benefits Include:

• Prominent signage in the lunch area

• Logo displayed during the Labor Summit

• 20-minute speaking opportunity prior to lunch

• Opportunity to distribute branded promotional items to attendees

• Dedicated social media spotlight post

• Recognition in post-event recap materials