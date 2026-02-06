Fraternal Order Of Police

Hosted by

Fraternal Order Of Police

About this event

2026 FOP Labor Summit

1111 N Ocean Dr

Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

🛡️ FOP Labor Council Members
Free

This ticket is reserved for Active FOP Labor Council members and is our way of investing directly in those actively serving in labor leadership roles.


Includes:

  • ✅ Full access to both days of the Labor Summit
  • 📚 All leadership-level training sessions
  • 🍽️ Lunch provided both days
  • 🤝 Networking with FOP leaders, labor reps, and public safety partners

🚗 Parking Information

  • Parking is not included with registration
  • 💲 $12 flat rate per day
  • Parking fees are the responsibility of the ticket holder

⚠️ Important Registration Disclaimer

  • Registration is subject to eligibility verification
  • Labor Council tickets are limited to verified members of an FOP Labor Council
  • Tickets are non-refundable, but may be transferable with prior approval
  • Event details, speakers, and schedule are subject to change
👮‍♂️ FOP Members (Non-Labor Council)
$159.99

Designed for FOP members who are not currently part of the Labor Council.


Includes:

  • ✅ Full access to both days of the Labor Summit
  • 📚 All leadership-level training sessions
  • 🍽️ Lunch provided both days
  • 🤝 Networking with FOP leaders, labor reps, and public safety partners

🚗 Parking Information

  • Parking is not included with registration
  • 💲 $12 flat rate per day
  • Parking fees are the responsibility of the ticket holder

⚠️ Important Registration Disclaimer

  • Registration is subject to eligibility verification
  • Tickets are non-refundable, but may be transferable with prior approval
  • Event details, speakers, and schedule are subject to change
🍽️ Daily Lunch & Beverage Sponsor
$4,500

Underwrite the official 2026 Law Enforcement Labor Summit lunch and beverage service for one full day (July 16 or July 17, 2026).


This sponsorship provides premier visibility during the Summit's highest-attended portion and direct access to union leadership and labor decision-makers from across Florida.


Sponsorship Benefits Include:

• Prominent signage in the lunch area
• Logo displayed during the Labor Summit
• 20-minute speaking opportunity prior to lunch
• Opportunity to distribute branded promotional items to attendees
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• Recognition in post-event recap materials

☕ Coffee Station Sponsor
$750

Support the all-day coffee station at the 2026 Law Enforcement Labor Summit taking place July 16–17, 2026, at Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The coffee station is one of the highest-traffic networking areas throughout the Summit, providing repeated brand visibility during session breaks and attendee networking.

This sponsorship helps offset beverage service costs for attendees, including union presidents, executive board members, labor representatives, and industry partners from across Florida.

Sponsorship Benefits:

• Company name displayed at the coffee station
• Logo included on shared Coffee Sponsor signage
• Logo recognition on event website sponsor page
• Group social media recognition post
• Opportunity to provide small branded promotional items at the coffee station

Add a donation for Fraternal Order Of Police

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!