2026 FOP Labor Summit

This ticket is reserved for Active FOP Labor Council members and is our way of investing directly in those actively serving in labor leadership roles.
Includes:
Designed for FOP members who are not currently part of the Labor Council.
Includes:
Underwrite the official 2026 Law Enforcement Labor Summit lunch and beverage service for one full day (July 16 or July 17, 2026).
This sponsorship provides premier visibility during the Summit's highest-attended portion and direct access to union leadership and labor decision-makers from across Florida.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
• Prominent signage in the lunch area
• Logo displayed during the Labor Summit
• 20-minute speaking opportunity prior to lunch
• Opportunity to distribute branded promotional items to attendees
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• Recognition in post-event recap materials
Support the all-day coffee station at the 2026 Law Enforcement Labor Summit taking place July 16–17, 2026, at Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Florida.
The coffee station is one of the highest-traffic networking areas throughout the Summit, providing repeated brand visibility during session breaks and attendee networking.
This sponsorship helps offset beverage service costs for attendees, including union presidents, executive board members, labor representatives, and industry partners from across Florida.
• Company name displayed at the coffee station
• Logo included on shared Coffee Sponsor signage
• Logo recognition on event website sponsor page
• Group social media recognition post
• Opportunity to provide small branded promotional items at the coffee station
