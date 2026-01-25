Public Service Award Reception Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a special night at Symphony Center with two tickets to a Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance. Seating will be Main Floor, Lower Balcony, or best available. Estimated Value: $600
A perfect date night or gift, your bid supports first-generation students pursuing public service.
Enjoy a 90-minute private wine tasting in your home for up to 12 people. A Wine Consultant will guide you through an 8-bottle sampling of small-production wines from around the world, with selections tailored to your palate. Estimated Value: $600
Perfect for a dinner party, celebration, or memorable night in while supporting NextGen Scholars for Change.
Take to the skies with this $500 Delta Airlines flight voucher. Use it toward your next adventure, family getaway, or business trip. Flexible and ready to make your travel dreams a reality.
Grab four general admission passes and enjoy a great experience with friends or family. Your bid helps NextGen Scholars for Change continue investing in first-generation public service leaders.
Bid on this $50 gift card and savor classic deep-dish pizza while helping NextGen Scholars for Change invest in the next generation of public service leaders.
This basket has everything you need to sip, chill, and show your Carbliss pride: a baseball cap, ice bucket, beer mug, can sleeve, and bottle opener. Perfect for game day, backyard hangs, or just relaxing with friends.
Elevate your writing with this exclusive package from award-winning author and University of Chicago professor David Chrisinger. Includes signed copies of Public Policy Writing That Matters (Third Edition) and Because Data Can’t Speak for Itself, two essential guides for writing clearly and persuasively about data and public policy.
The package also includes two hours of personalized consulting or writing coaching, tailored to your goals, whether it is policy briefs, research communication, storytelling, or professional editing. Perfect for students, professionals, or anyone who wants their writing to make an impact.
