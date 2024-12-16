Public Thread's Online Store

Durable yet lightweight, the large duffle is a tough and bold bag meant to hold everything you need as you move through life, whether on a plane, at the gym or on the road. Featuring two exterior pockets for easy access when you need it. Each bag comes in a limited edition color, meaning it's as unique as you. Grab the whole set with the Day Bag and the Everyday Bag!
*This item is made to order and takes 10-15 business days to make.
Details
Fabric Content:
Upcycled Vinyl/Upholstery
Nylon Lining
Upcycled Chaco Straps
2 Upcycled Chaco loops
2 D-rings
2 Exterior pockets
1 Interior pocket
Zipper closure
Crossbody Strap
Dimensions: H:12" W:18.5" D:7"
Waste Diversion: 1.3 lbs
