Public Thread's Online Store

Durable yet lightweight, the large duffle is a tough and bold bag meant to hold everything you need as you move through life, whether on a plane, at the gym or on the road. Featuring two exterior pockets for easy access when you need it. Each bag comes in a limited edition color, meaning it's as unique as you. Grab the whole set with the Day Bag and the Everyday Bag! *This item is made to order and takes 10-15 business days to make. Details Fabric Content: Upcycled Vinyl/Upholstery Nylon Lining Upcycled Chaco Straps 2 Upcycled Chaco loops 2 D-rings 2 Exterior pockets 1 Interior pocket Zipper closure Crossbody Strap Dimensions: H:12" W:18.5" D:7" Waste Diversion: 1.3 lbs

