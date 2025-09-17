Publications In-League ONLY

Offered by
Junior League of Colorado Springs brings to us A Peak at the Springs, A Culinary Exploration of Colorado Springs.
A beautiful coffee table book with menu-driven content. Presenting over 250 delectable recipies, 24 entertaining party ideas, complete with invitations designed by creative artist Mary Proctor, tasty recipes and decorating tips. There is even a section devoted entirely to the fine details of party planning including how to set up a “party pantry” and keeping a party notebook.
The League's third cookbook offers an abundance of fresh recipes from picturesque Oregon. Includes 200 selections for elegant dining, outdoor entertaining, and quick weeknight meals. You will also enjoy scenic photographs and references to Oregon's award-winning wines. All proceeds are returned to the community through the Junior League of Eugene.
Flavors of Virginia: What Can I Bring Through the Seasons? is the JLNV's second cookbook and debuted in November 2017. This brand new cookbook features personal and family recipes submitted by League members and showcases local favorites and seasonal flavors, highlighting the bounty of fresh foods grown in Northern Virginia.
Junior League of Cobb-Marietta, GA brings to us Georgia On My Menu, a celebration of Georgia's rich history and culture. It's southern hospitality at its best. Special sections on menus, terrific Sunday Night Suppers, and famous Georgians and restaurants. Menu suggestions range from backyard barbecues to holiday feasts.
Junior League of Baltimore presents Hunt to Harbor: A Charm City Cookbook. The cookbook is a reflection of who we are and the community we serve. Contained within its pages, you will find a collection of special family recipes from our members, community supporters including esteemed chefs and restaurants, and even some from sister Junior Leagues, who share our long legacy of publishing community cookbooks. Sprinkled throughout, you wll also find information about some of our favorite Baltimore events.
Recipes appeal to cooks of all skill levels and feature favorites from the heart of Texas family tables to delectable delights from the kitchens of international friends from the NATO program at Sheppard Air Force Base.
San Francisco Entertains contains gorgeous color images of the dishes and iconic images of San Francisco. It features delicious recipes from top local restaurants and chefs, such as Chef Gary Danko (Restaurant Gary Danko), Chuck Williams (founder of Williams-Sonoma) and Chef Michael Chiarello (Coqueta, San Francisco and Bottega, Napa Valley).
Seasoned to Taste: Savoring the Scenic City is a fabulous snapshot of the great city of Chattanooga, TN. Full of delicious area recipes, restaurant contributions, and photography by a Southern Living photographer, this book is divided seasonally with attention spent on what to do through the year in the Scenic City.
Norman is a town full of tradition, and its citizens are known for their genuine warmth and friendliness, as well as their diverse cultures. It has a wide selection of quality restaurants , many of which have contributed to this cookbook. The variety ranges from the southwest favorites of the pioneer cook, to the cosmopolitan flair of a university town. We hope you enjoy a "taste" of Sooner fare.
Captures the charm and cuisine of New Mexico through a collection of traditional and Southwestern recipes. 1999 Walter S. McIlhenny Hall-Of-Fame Award recipient.
The Simply Simpatico cookbook is 351 pages, plastic comb binding with:
From our four seasons... Warm, Hot, Hotter,and Hottest, to our events where we get "All Fired Up," to our foods which add spice to our lives, Some Like it Hot promotes the climate, culture, and cuisine of South Texas. Join us as we share our "Sun"-Sational area, unique lifestyle, and Rio Grande Valley dishes with you, your family, and friends.
The flavorful Cajun cuisine and celebratory lifestyle of South Louisiana are legendary. Something to Talk About draws upon this well-deserved reputation, offering an abundance of recipes from Louisiana s Cajun Country. Occasional menus, entertaining tips, and vibrant color photography enable readers to re-create the regions bon temps lifestyle in any locale.
Southern On Occasion guides you through thematic seasons of living in the South. On Occasion plan a party choosing from tantalizing menus, including themes, decorating ideas, cooking tips, and party setups. On Occasion reminisce with heartwarming stories and remembrances of what it is like to be Southern. A 1998 National Winner of the Tabasco Community Cookbook Award.
