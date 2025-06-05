Publick Dinner Dance and Raffle

Each event ticket includes one entry to win one of 5 grand prizes.
Tickets:
$65 General | $55 Members
Ticket Also Includes:
3-course dinner by Manna
Live music by Yellow Jack
English country dancing and instruction by Flint Hill Dance Troupe
Historic entertainments
Each event ticket includes one entry to win one of 5 grand prizes.
Tickets:
$65 General | $55 Members
Ticket Also Includes:
3-course dinner by Manna
Live music by Yellow Jack
English country dancing and instruction by Flint Hill Dance Troupe
Historic entertainments
Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.
Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.
Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.
Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.
Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!