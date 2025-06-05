Publick Dinner Dance and Raffle

5976 Genesee St

Lancaster, NY 14086, USA

General Admission
$65

Each event ticket includes one entry to win one of 5 grand prizes.

Tickets:
$65 General | $55 Members
Ticket Also Includes:
3-course dinner by Manna
Live music by Yellow Jack
English country dancing and instruction by Flint Hill Dance Troupe
Historic entertainments

Member
$55

Each event ticket includes one entry to win one of 5 grand prizes.

Tickets:
$65 General | $55 Members
Ticket Also Includes:
3-course dinner by Manna
Live music by Yellow Jack
English country dancing and instruction by Flint Hill Dance Troupe
Historic entertainments

Sponsor Level 1
$250

Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.

Sponsor Level 2
$500

Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.

Sponsor Level 3
$750

Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.

Sponsor Level 4
$1,000

Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.

Sponsor Level 5
$2,500

Sponsors will be well recognized throughout our fundraising event, on our website, and social media outlets.

Add a donation for Hull House Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!