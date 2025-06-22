Pudgy Partners

Hippo
$1,000

One table for Party for Peanuts Trivia Night, Recognition at all Fundraisers, Hippo PudgyBuddy
Giraffe
$5,000

One table for Party for Peanuts Trivia Night, One Golfer entry to Putting for Peanuts, Recognition at all Fundraisers, Hippo + Giraffe PudgyBuddy
Rhino
$10,000

One table for Party for Peanuts Trivia Night, One Foursome entry to Putting for Peanuts, Recognition at all Fundraisers, Hippo + Giraffe + Rhino PudgyBuddy
Elephant
$25,000

One table for Party for Peanuts Trivia Night, One Foursome entry to Putting for Peanuts, $500 voucher for future Kenyan Safari with OKS Inc (must be used by 2030), Recognition at all Fundraisers, Hippo + Giraffe + Rhino + Lion PudgyBuddy

