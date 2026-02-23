Pueblo Star Journal

2026 limited edition ceramic coffee mug showcasing the original artwork of PSJ artist and designer Sophie Fernandez. The 2026 edition features Lucky the Horse and our slogan 'Our Community. Our Stories. Our Newspaper.' This classic 15 oz. white design with wide handle is dishwasher and microwave safe. Next year we will feature a new design so start collecting today and share your #PSJMugShot with us and the community. Thank you for supporting local news in Pueblo, Colorado USA.