Earth Angels Act

Hosted by

Earth Angels Act

About this event

Sales closed

Puerh for Palestine: A New Year Tea Gathering of Reflection & Prayer

5311 Western Ave STE 120

Boulder, CO 80301, USA

Add a donation for Earth Angels Act

$

🫖 Tea Circle general
$35

Designed to make the gathering accessible while supporting direct aid efforts.


🌿 Olive Branch
$50

Your ticket becomes immediate relief.


Your added contribution helps fund urgent, life-sustaining needs for families in Gaza — including food, heating, medicine, and daily essentials — sent directly where they are needed most.


This tier is for those who want their presence at the tea table to also be a gesture of peace and protection.


🌱 Root & Leaf Circle
$65

Sustaining life. Nourishing resilience.


This tier supports ongoing, direct aid for families in Gaza — helping meet both urgent needs today and continued support in the days ahead.


Root & Leaf reflects the spirit of puerh tea itself:

deeply rooted, slowly strengthening, and enduring.


For those who feel called to help families not just survive, but continue to stand.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!