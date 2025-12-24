Puerh for Palestine: A New Year Tea Gathering of Reflection & Prayer

Hosted by
About this event
$
Designed to make the gathering accessible while supporting direct aid efforts.
Your ticket becomes immediate relief.
Your added contribution helps fund urgent, life-sustaining needs for families in Gaza — including food, heating, medicine, and daily essentials — sent directly where they are needed most.
This tier is for those who want their presence at the tea table to also be a gesture of peace and protection.
Sustaining life. Nourishing resilience.
This tier supports ongoing, direct aid for families in Gaza — helping meet both urgent needs today and continued support in the days ahead.
Root & Leaf reflects the spirit of puerh tea itself:
deeply rooted, slowly strengthening, and enduring.
For those who feel called to help families not just survive, but continue to stand.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!