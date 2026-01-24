Puerto Plata Mission Experience (M.E.T.) ~ 2026

In order to pay via credit card:

You will need to make 3 separate payments: $275, $275, and $250. Please keep all confirmation emails, donations, and purchases on behalf of this mission and services for your own taxes.



REFUND POLICY: $250 NON-REFUNDABLE (tax-deductible) + ALL expenses and fees paid in advance on your behalf will also be deducted from your refund.



​If once you register, but later decide to cancel, you cannot give your spot to someone else. The next person on the waiting list will be notified for that vacant spot.