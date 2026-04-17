Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Sponsorship 2026

● Banner on stage ● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage ● Festival space (size 10x10) ● Space in the Parade ● Mention on our webpage and on social media ● Your business link on the webpage. ● 5 minutes on stage

● Banner on stage ● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage ● Festival space (size 10x10) ● Space in the Parade ● Mention on our webpage and on social media ● Your business link on the webpage. ● 5 minutes on stage

More details...