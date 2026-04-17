Puertorrican Culture Preservation

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Puertorrican Culture Preservation

About this event

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Sponsorship 2026

CACIQUE SPONSOR (Taínos Chief) item
CACIQUE SPONSOR (Taínos Chief)
$5,000
● Banner on stage ● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage ● Festival space (size 10x10) ● Space in the Parade ● Mention on our webpage and on social media ● Your business link on the webpage. ● 5 minutes on stage
COQUI SPONSORS (Tiny Puerto Rican frog symbol best known in item
COQUI SPONSORS (Tiny Puerto Rican frog symbol best known in
$3,800
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage ● Space in the Festival ● Space in the Parade ● Honorable mention on our website page
CUATRO SPONSORS (String musical instrument) item
CUATRO SPONSORS (String musical instrument)
$2,500
● Honorable mention on our website page ● Space in the Festival
FLOR DE MAGA (National flower of Puerto Rico) item
FLOR DE MAGA (National flower of Puerto Rico)
$1,000
• Honorable mention in our website
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