Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Sponsorship 2026

● Banner on stage
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage
● Festival space (size 10x10)
● Space in the Parade
● Mention on our webpage and on social media
● Your business link on the webpage.
● 5 minutes on stage
● Banner on stage
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage
● Festival space (size 10x10)
● Space in the Parade
● Mention on our webpage and on social media
● Your business link on the webpage.
● 5 minutes on stage
COQUI SPONSORS (Tiny Puerto Rican frog symbol best known in
$3,800
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage
● Space in the Festival
● Space in the Parade
● Honorable mention on our website page
● Sponsor “call out” by our event MC on stage
● Space in the Festival
● Space in the Parade
● Honorable mention on our website page
CUATRO SPONSORS (String musical instrument)
$2,500
● Honorable mention on our website page
● Space in the Festival
● Honorable mention on our website page
● Space in the Festival
FLOR DE MAGA (National flower of Puerto Rico)
$1,000
• Honorable mention in our website
• Honorable mention in our website
Add a donation for Puertorrican Culture Preservation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!