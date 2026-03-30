Puff for Purpose Month 1 Cigar Raffle

🎟️ Puff for Purpose — Month 1 Raffle Ticket

Your ticket enters you into a 3-prize luxury cigar raffle featuring some of the most sought-after cigars in the world.

🔥 Prizes:

🥇 Fuente Fuente Opus X BBMF (6.5 x 64) — ultra-rare perfecto, bold and highly sought after

🥈 Ashton ESG 20-Year Salute (6.75 x 49) — refined, aged, and exceptionally smooth

🥉 Don Carlos Eye of the Shark (5.25 x 52) — iconic, box-pressed torpedo with rich complexity

📅 Drawing Details:

Date: May 16, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM

3 Winners — 1 Drawing

Do not need to be present to win

💛 What Your Ticket Supports:

Proceeds benefit Hubbert Homes and Lighthouse of Hope, helping fund therapy, mental health care, and recovery support services for individuals rebuilding their lives.

📲 How Tickets Are Issued:

After purchase, your raffle number(s) will be assigned and confirmed. Call 650-906-8620 to arrange pickup.

🔥 Why Enter?

Rare cigars. Real impact.

Every ticket gives you a shot to win — and someone else a chance to heal.