Puff for Purpose Month 1 Cigar Raffle

🎟️ Puff for Purpose — Month 1 Raffle Ticket
Your ticket enters you into a 3-prize luxury cigar raffle featuring some of the most sought-after cigars in the world.
🔥 Prizes:
🥇 Fuente Fuente Opus X BBMF (6.5 x 64) — ultra-rare perfecto, bold and highly sought after
🥈 Ashton ESG 20-Year Salute (6.75 x 49) — refined, aged, and exceptionally smooth
🥉 Don Carlos Eye of the Shark (5.25 x 52) — iconic, box-pressed torpedo with rich complexity
📅 Drawing Details:
- Date: May 16, 2026
- Time: 9:00 PM
- 3 Winners — 1 Drawing
- Do not need to be present to win
💛 What Your Ticket Supports:
Proceeds benefit Hubbert Homes and Lighthouse of Hope, helping fund therapy, mental health care, and recovery support services for individuals rebuilding their lives.
📲 How Tickets Are Issued:
After purchase, your raffle number(s) will be assigned and confirmed. Call 650-906-8620 to arrange pickup.
🔥 Why Enter?
Rare cigars. Real impact.
Every ticket gives you a shot to win — and someone else a chance to heal.
🎟️ Puff for Purpose — Month 1 Raffle Ticket
Your ticket enters you into a 3-prize luxury cigar raffle featuring some of the most sought-after cigars in the world.
🔥 Prizes:
🥇 Fuente Fuente Opus X BBMF (6.5 x 64) — ultra-rare perfecto, bold and highly sought after
🥈 Ashton ESG 20-Year Salute (6.75 x 49) — refined, aged, and exceptionally smooth
🥉 Don Carlos Eye of the Shark (5.25 x 52) — iconic, box-pressed torpedo with rich complexity
📅 Drawing Details:
- Date: May 16, 2026
- Time: 9:00 PM
- 3 Winners — 1 Drawing
- Do not need to be present to win
💛 What Your Ticket Supports:
Proceeds benefit Hubbert Homes and Lighthouse of Hope, helping fund therapy, mental health care, and recovery support services for individuals rebuilding their lives.
📲 How Tickets Are Issued:
After purchase, your raffle number(s) will be assigned and confirmed. Call 650-906-8620 to arrange pickup.
🔥 Why Enter?
Rare cigars. Real impact.
Every ticket gives you a shot to win — and someone else a chance to heal.