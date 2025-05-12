Pulaski County NAACP Juneteenth 2025 Sponsorship

Freedom Sponsor item
Freedom Sponsor
$3,000
Logo on all major signage, banners, and event materials • Premium placement of branded items in all Bridge Bags • Feature spotlight during Gala program • VIP Table for 8 at the Juneteenth Gala • 4 Tickets to the Boots on the Ground Jamboree • Social media and website highlights • Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Legacy Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on select event signage and program materials • 4 VIP Tickets to the Juneteenth Gala • Branded items in Bridge Bags • Verbal recognition during events • Shared sponsor spotlight • Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Empowerment Sponsor
$500
Logo on select event signage and program materials • 4 VIP Tickets to the Juneteenth Gala • Branded items in Bridge Bags • Verbal recognition during events • Shared sponsor spotlight • Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Bridge Builder
$250
• Name listed in printed program • Opportunity to include 1 item in general Bridge Bags • 1 Gala Ticket + 1 Jamboree Ticket
Custom Sponsorships & In-Kind Support
free
Have a service, product, or unique offering that aligns with our mission? Choose “Custom/In-Kind” and we’ll connect to co-create something impactful.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing