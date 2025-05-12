Pulaski County NAACP Juneteenth 2025 Sponsorship

Logo on all major signage, banners, and event materials
• Premium placement of branded items in all Bridge Bags
• Feature spotlight during Gala program
• VIP Table for 8 at the Juneteenth Gala
• 4 Tickets to the Boots on the Ground Jamboree
• Social media and website highlights
• Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Legacy Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on select event signage and program materials
• 4 VIP Tickets to the Juneteenth Gala
• Branded items in Bridge Bags
• Verbal recognition during events
• Shared sponsor spotlight
• Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Empowerment Sponsor
$500
Logo on select event signage and program materials
• 4 VIP Tickets to the Juneteenth Gala
• Branded items in Bridge Bags
• Verbal recognition during events
• Shared sponsor spotlight
• Bridge Bag insert flyer included
Bridge Builder
$250
• Name listed in printed program
• Opportunity to include 1 item in general Bridge Bags
• 1 Gala Ticket + 1 Jamboree Ticket
Custom Sponsorships & In-Kind Support
free
Have a service, product, or unique offering that aligns with our mission? Choose “Custom/In-Kind” and we’ll connect to co-create something impactful.
Have a service, product, or unique offering that aligns with our mission? Choose “Custom/In-Kind” and we’ll connect to co-create something impactful.