Pulaski County Voice Winter Ball Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
We’ve got something that’ll make your home feel straight out of tomorrow, the Alexa Echo Show 10, retailing for $249.99! This sleek smart display is your personal assistant, DJ, chef, weather reporter, and comedian all in one. You can video chat hands-free, stream your favorite shows, set reminders, check who’s at the door, and even tell Alexa to dance (well… almost 😉). Let’s start the bidding at just $75! That’s right, seventy-five bucks for this amazing gadget! Who’s ready to bring Alexa home to boss them around in style? 👀✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Adventure seekers, listen up! The Meta Quest 3S is your ticket to a $379.99 world of pure virtual reality magic! This isn’t just a headset, it’s your all-access pass to fighting zombies, climbing mountains, or exploring galaxies without ever leaving your living room. No cords, no console… just strap it on and boom, you’re in the game. With 128GB of storage, there’s room for every adventure and bragging right imaginable.
Let’s start this adventure at just $75 — where your next journey costs less than dinner for two! 🌌🎮
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calling all families ready for fun! The NEX Playground Active Play System, valued at $249, is the ultimate way to turn game time into go time! With motion sensors that track your every move, your living room becomes the playground, no controllers needed! Dance, jump, swing, and laugh your way to victory while getting active together. Let’s get this game started at just $75 — because family fun shouldn’t come with a price tag that breaks a sweat! 💃🕺
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Creatives, inventors, and dreamers, your moment has arrived! The Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D Printer, worth up to $300, turns imagination into reality. From custom keychains to quirky décor or prototypes for your next big idea, this printer brings it all to life layer by layer. Easy to use, beginner-friendly, and downright fun! Let’s kick this one off at just $75 — because innovation should start with inspiration, not inflation! 🖨️✨✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Glow-getters, this one’s for you! The Nu Skin Smart Facial Cleansing Device, valued at $287.98, gives you spa-day skin without ever leaving home. It’s smart, gentle, and paired with the treatment cleanser for the ultimate glow-up. Say goodbye to dullness, stress, and clogged pores, and hello to confidence that shines.
Let’s start the bidding at just $50 — because radiant skin is always in! ✨💖
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Let’s melt that stress away! The Infinity Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat, retailing for $199, brings the spa right to your couch, no appointment required. It kneads, rolls, and warms your tension away while you binge your favorite show or “pretend” to answer emails.
Let’s start the bidding at just $50 — that’s cheaper than one massage, and it never calls in sick! 😌🔥
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Drift into dreamland with this Serta Queen Classic Bundle, retailing $150. You’ll get buttery-soft sheets, a dreamy mattress protector, and pillows so fluffy you’ll forget alarms even exist. This isn’t just bedding; it’s an upgrade to your happiness.
Let’s start the bidding at just $50 — because beauty sleep shouldn’t come with a luxury price tag! 😴💙
auctionV2.input.startingBid
‘Tis the season to get cozy! This Hot Cocoa Basket, worth a toasty $190, is packed with winter comfort, from a plush gnome and mugs to cocoa mix, holiday décor, and sweet treats. Whether you’re gifting or indulging, it’s the perfect recipe for warmth and cheer.
Let’s start the bidding at just $50 — because joy tastes better with marshmallows! ☕❄️
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Saddle up for sparkle, y’all! 🤠 This Pretty in Pink Boutique Basket, valued at $96, features a stunning hand-burned fedora with a peony design, plus a wood flower magnet and hand-painted bookmark for that perfect rustic touch. And with a $25 boutique gift card, you can add even more flair to your look. Starting bid: $20 — where country charm meets holiday glam! 💅🌸
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Santa Paws came early this year! 🐶 This Doggy Delight Basket, valued at $50, is packed with toys, treats, and tail-wagging joy. Whether you’re spoiling your own pup or gifting it to another dog lover, these guarantees happy paws and slobbery kisses. Starting bid: $15 — because fur babies deserve festive fun too! 🐾❤️
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the cabin vibes home this holiday season! 🎄🌲 This Backwoods Getaway wall art by renowned wildlife artist Terry Redlin captures the peaceful beauty of nature with his signature rustic glow. Paired with a handcrafted log display featuring metal silhouettes of a rifleman and moose, it’s the perfect set for any nature lover’s home or man cave.
Starting bid: $50 – add a little Redlin magic to your holidays! 🔥
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Because who says you need a reason to treat yourself? This Treat Yourself Basket, valued at $68, is full of gourmet dips, festive popcorn, and a few sips of happiness. Perfect for cozy nights in or gifting to your favorite foodie friend. Starting bid: $15 — because joy tastes best when shared! 🍷✨
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the holidays island-style with this Mahalo Ukulele, retailing at $75. Its ocean-blue finish and carrying case make it perfect for strumming Christmas tunes under twinkle lights or palm trees alike.
Starting bid: $25 — because every holiday could use a little aloha spirit! 🎵🌴
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Now this is what we call comfort and joy! 💛💙 This beautiful Handcrafted Quilt worth $300 brings the warmth of home right to your heart, with cheerful colors, cozy stitching, and a touch of handmade love in every square. Whether you use it to snuggle up on cold winter nights or display it as a work of art, this piece radiates holiday spirit and hometown charm. Starting bid: $75 – because nothing warms the heart like a handmade hug! 🧵🎄
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Feast your eyes (and taste buds) on this Gourmet Basket, worth a delicious $300! Overflowing with fine wines, artisan chocolates, and savory snacks, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season in style. Starting bid: $75 — unwrap indulgence and toast to the holidays! 🍇🎁
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Adventure is calling! The Toyota Outdoor Adventure Basket, valued at $223, is loaded with Toyota gear, travel mugs, a multitool, and a $100 Toyota service certificate. It’s rugged, practical, and ready for every road trip. Starting bid: $50 — shift your holidays into high gear and hit the road! 🏕️🚙
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Alright friends, let’s start things off with a piece worth $20 that speaks right to the heart! 🐘 This adorable elephant proudly holds a puzzle blanket symbolizing autism awareness and love. With messages like ‘You are Unique,’ ‘You are Talented,’ and ‘You are Irreplaceable,’ it’s more than just décor, its daily encouragement wrapped in kindness. Perfect for any classroom, office, or home that celebrates compassion and individuality. Let’s open the bidding at $5 on this one-of-a-kind reminder that you are awesome!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You’ve never seen Bigfoot like this! This metal silhouette, worth $50, shows our legendary creature ready for action.🌲👣 It’s bold, funny, and perfect for any man cave, hunting cabin, or conspiracy enthusiast’s wall. Because let’s face it, nothing says ‘don’t mess with my Sasquatch’ like this piece of steel art! Let’s get the bidding started at $15 — grab him quick before he vanishes again! 🌲👣
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up next is pure elegance, no introduction needed. 💎 This beautiful sterling silver necklace with an open-heart pendant, valued at $725, is the definition of timeless class. Whether it’s a gift for someone special or a little treat for yourself, it says ‘grace’ without saying a word. You know what they say, diamonds may sparkle, but hearts shine brighter. Let’s start the bidding at $100 for this showstopper!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calling all outdoor lovers! 🏞️ This next item is your ticket to fresh air and fun; an Adventure Awaits bundle from Gasconade Hills Resort! Complete with a $100 gift certificate, a frisbee, water bottle, camping info, and other goodies, all worth $130, it’s perfect for your next Missouri getaway. Whether you’re kayaking, hiking, or just roasting marshmallows, this set’s got everything but the s’mores. Who’s ready to start the bid at $50 on a little sunshine and serenity?
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Next up, let’s add some sparkle to your everyday style! ✨ Retailing at $36, this elegant necklace and earring set brings just the right touch of shine for work, date night, or Sunday brunch. With its modern simplicity and heart detail, it’s proof that sophistication doesn’t need to scream, it just needs to shimmer. Who’s ready to sparkle without spending a fortune? Let’s kick off the bidding at $10!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Alright folks, let’s make a splash! 💦 This Tiger Typhoon Splash Zone basket worth $80 is packed with everything you need for a pool day or backyard water battle, foam blasters, bubble fun, towels, four free tickets to the Tiger Typhoon pool, and more! Whether you’re cooling off the kids or embracing your inner child, this basket guarantees laughter, soaked clothes, and priceless memories. Let’s start the bidding at $15 before someone cannonballs their way to victory!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ending your day on a cozy note, our Sip, Savor & Unwind basket worth $100! 🍁 This basket is basically a hug in a box: warm cider mix, a cozy mug, notepads, pens, a candle, 4 books to keep you entertained, an extra fluffy blanket, and even a few sweet surprises. Perfect for those chilly evenings when you just want to slow down and breathe. So, pour a drink and let’s start the bidding at $25 on your new favorite cozy corner!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Grab your clubs and channel your inner pro, because this one’s a hole-in-one! Enjoy four passes to the City of St. Robert Golf Course, perfect for a relaxing day on the greens, friendly competition, or an excuse to drive that golf cart like you mean it. This package is valued at $74, making it a real steal for anyone who loves a little sunshine and swing time. Let’s start the bidding at just $15, because the only slice you should worry about is the one on your plate after the game! ⛳
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Who needs the tropics when you can glow right here? This Beach Bums Tanning gift certificate, valued at $78, gives you everything you need for that perfect sun-kissed look, without the sand in your shoes! The package includes one regular single tan, one red tanning bed single tan, one gold tanning bed single tan, one light/medium/dark tanning spray, and one red light therapy session that helps boost collagen, smooth skin, and leave you glowing from the inside out. Starting bid is $15—because tan lines fade, but that confident glow stays shining all season!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
It’s time to treat yourself! Whether you’re working out those stubborn stress knots or just pretending you’re on a beach far, far away, this one-hour massage is pure magic. Valued at $85, this experience melts away tension, lifts your mood, and gives your body the reset it’s been begging for. Starting bid is just $15 —because peace of mind deserves a spa day, and relaxation never goes out of season!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This one’s a blast for the whole family! The Zone Family Fun Pass includes 4 laser tag games, 4 laser maze entries, a $10 arcade card, and 4 sodas, with a total value of $65. It’s fun, laughter, and a little friendly competition all rolled into one awesome outing.
Let’s kick off the bidding at $15—because memories are the best prizes of all!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ink lovers, this one’s calling your name! A Samurai Tattoo Studio certificate worth $100 lets you bring your next masterpiece to life. Whether it’s a small reminder or your next bold piece, the artistry here speaks louder than words.
Starting bid is $25—because great stories sometimes start with a little ink.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add a little sparkle where it counts! This Samurai Piercing gift certificate, valued at $45, is perfect for those who like to make a statement without saying a word. Safe, stylish, and expertly done, because confidence deserves good jewelry. Starting bid is $15
—because shine looks good on you!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Time for a tune-up! This free oil change and tire rotation, valued at $150, keeps your ride running smooth and your wallet happy. Perfect for those who’d rather spend their weekends driving than fixing. Starting bid is $50—because maintenance is cool when it comes with savings!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This certificate covers a full service and tire rotation valued at $300, keeping your car road-ready and smooth as butter. Whether it’s for you or someone who practically lives in their vehicle, it’s a gift that keeps giving.
Starting bid is $75—because even your car deserves all the TLC!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Who says magic doesn’t exist? This Maid U Look cleaning voucher, valued at $175, proves that a sparkling home can appear out of thin air. This certificate covers a basic cleaning service, so you can kick your feet up while someone else tackles the dust bunnies and countertops. Perfect for busy families, post-party cleanup, or just a well-earned break from adulting. Let’s start the bidding at $50 and give someone the gift of stress-free shine!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Capture your furry friend’s personality in the most artistic way possible with a custom pet portrait from Barbara Pruitt Art. Valued at $560, this certificate lets you choose the perfect masterpiece of your dog, cat, or whatever critter rules your home. Each piece is painted with love, detail, and a touch of whimsy that makes tails wag and hearts melt. Let’s start the bidding at $75 because memories this cute deserve to hang on your wall forever.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ready to tee off indoors with some serious fun? This Bogeys and Beers gift card, valued at $60, gets you into the golf simulator and sports arcade for a round of laughs and a swing or two. Enjoy virtual golf, axe throwing, and a cold drink with friends, all under one roof. Perfect for a night out or a friendly competition that might just test your aim and your patience. Let’s start the bidding at $15 because a little friendly competition is always par for the course.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
No, this isn’t a mistake, and no, you’re not seeing double! We really do have two Bogeys and Beers gift cards up for grabs, each valued at $60. That means double the golf swings, double the laughter, and maybe even double the friendly trash talk. Spend an evening hitting virtual holes-in-one, tossing axes like a pro, and enjoying your favorite cold drink at the indoor golf and arcade lounge everyone’s talking about. Perfect for date night, guys’ night, or proving once and for all who’s the better golfer.
Let’s start the bidding at $15 because when it comes to fun, one Bogey just isn’t enough!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ready, wet, go! These four all-day Super Splash USA passes are valued at $180 and promise a day of pure summer fun. Race down slides, splash in the wave pool, or just float the day away while soaking up sunshine and smiles. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves a good cannonball contest. Let’s start the bidding at $50 because the best memories are made when you’re making a splash.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pack your bags for a little local luxury with this Fort Wood Hotels certificate valued at $225. Enjoy an overnight stay at your choice of Candlewood Suites, Fairfield Inn, or Hampton Inn, complete with cozy beds, breakfast, and relaxation that beats any ordinary night at home. It’s perfect for a weekend escape, staycation, or treat for visiting family. Let’s start the bidding at $50 because everyone deserves a night away with no dishes, no chores, and no alarm clock.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take a deep breath and jump in with this Odyssey Scuba Diving certificate, valued at $180. You’ll receive an introductory scuba lesson guided by a certified PADI instructor in a safe, fun environment. You can share the sessions with 6 friends or bring the whole family along! Discover what it’s like to breathe underwater, learn the basics of diving, and maybe uncover your next big passion. Let’s start the bidding at $50 because life’s better when you just dive right in.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready to shop ‘til you drop with this $75 Walmart gift card! 🛒 Whether you’re stocking up on holiday goodies, treating yourself to a little something special, or tackling that never-ending grocery list, this card’s got you covered. From home décor to electronics and snacks you definitely don’t need but can’t resist, Walmart has it all. Let’s start the bidding at $25 — because saving money while spending money just makes sense!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
No, you’re not seeing double — we’ve got another $75 Walmart gift card up for grabs! 🎁 Perfect for your next shopping spree, winter haul, or that midnight snack run you’ll totally pretend is “essential.” You can grab something for the family, the house, or maybe just you — we won’t tell! Let’s kick things off at $25 and see who’s ready to snag this deal before it rolls back off the table!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shine bright this season with this elegant silver ring, valued at $40! 💍 Perfectly packaged in a festive bow-topped box, it’s ready to slip under the tree or add a little shimmer to your own holiday look. Whether you’re heading to a Christmas party or sipping cocoa by the fire, this ring brings just the right touch of sparkle to make your night merry and bright. ✨
Let’s start the bidding at just $15 — because the best gifts are the ones that sparkle! 🎄💫
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready to make Santa jealous with three dozen of Pappo’s famous cookie dough — ready to bake! 🍪 Each batch is packed with holiday cheer and made from the same delicious recipe that keeps everyone coming back for more. These golden, gooey treats are the perfect blend of soft, chewy, and downright irresistible once baked, ideal for Christmas parties, cozy nights in, or sneaking one (or three) fresh from the oven before the kids catch you. Pair them with a cold glass of milk or your favorite holiday latte and let the sweetness of the season take over.
Starting bid: $15 — because everyone deserves a little cookie magic this Christmas! 🎄✨
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing